Vice President Mike Pence has announced that members of the United States Space Force will henceforth be called the “guardians”. Pence made this declaration during the one-year anniversary that the US Space Force was established by President Donald Trump under the National Defense Authorization Act, the Verge reports.

“It is my honor, on behalf of the President of the United States, to announce that henceforth, the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians,” Pence stated.

The Space Force is different from the US Air Force and more or less a rebranding of the Air Force Space Command. Most of the members of the new Space Force were transferred from the Air Force, except for one or two persons such as NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins. Yet, the new organization will not be concerned with space travel or aerial warfare; it will mostly be focused on protecting American satellites and other spatial assets.

While there is a bit of confusion surrounding the choice of “Guardians” as a name for members of the organization, government officials pointed out that the name can be traced to the old Air Force Space Command which in 1983 has the motto “Guardians of the High Frontier”.

“Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians,” the US Space Force declared on its official Twitter account.

However, many movie fans associate the name with Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie franchise which was produced by Marvel Pictures. There is also the characteristics of Guardians in the video game Destiny 2 where dead soldiers came back to life again to defend the Last City on Earth against an alien invasion.

And as if movie fans and pop culture enthusiasts are correct, the official logo of the US Space Force is very similar to the emblem of Starfleet in Star Trek which was televised for millions of Americans and across the world. While many movie buffs think the US government is inspired by Disney movies and video games in choosing a name and logo for the US Space Force organization, the government is quick to debunk such claims, adding that the former Air Force Space Command inspired the new US Space Force representations.

