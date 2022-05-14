Vicky White Sold House, Bought Car and Sex Toys, Before Escape with Casey White

Following the tragic end of Alabama prison official, Vicky White, in which she killed herself during a hot police chase to capture her and prison escapee Casey Cole White, detailed facts of what went down before the former assistant director of corrections at Lauderdale County broke a prisoner out of jail have emerged.

Facts emerged that Vicky had been very friendly with inmate Casey for almost a year and that the prisoner even called the prison official his wife, Casey’s mother, 62-year-old Connie Moore, revealed. But on April 18, 56-year-old Vicky sold her home in Lexington, Alabama, for $95,550 and got cash for it. She then moved in with her mother.

She visited a Kohl’s store and purchased men’s clothing before also visiting the Sugar & Spice Adult Novelties in Florence where the storekeeper said she bought lingerie and some sex toys. She also bought an AR-15 assault rifle and a shotgun in addition to her growing firearms. Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said she paid cash for most of the purchase since she had withdrawn $90,000 in cash from several ATMs.

On April 28, the day before she broke her lover out of jail, Vicky put in her resignation and retirement papers at work, having worked for almost 17 years and received the Best Employee of the Year award for five years.

The prison guard checked out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama on the morning of April 29 before heading to work. Around 9:20 am Vicky, put handcuffs and leg shackles on Casey and escorted him out of the correctional center, telling a deputy that she was taking him for a mental evaluation. She disclosed that she would also go to Med Plus for an appointment to treat herself.

But Vicky did not take Casey to the courthouse for mental evaluation, and she abandoned her police cruiser at a shopping center. She then possibly gave Casey some money to buy an orange 2007 Ford Edge which was to be their getaway car. The couple abandoned the Ford in Tennessee, but US Marshals were able to locate it and tow it back using its vehicle identification number (VIN).

Vicky and Casey then got a Cadillac sedan and checked in at Motel 41 after tipping a homeless man to make the booking for them using a fake name. The prison guard reportedly used a wig to disguise herself, but law enforcement nailed their location and staked surveillance. When it was obvious that they were to be arrested, the couple jumped into the sedan and sped off, with police chasing them.

When police rammed into their car, Vicky pulled out a gun and shot herself in the head. Casey could be heard on 911 yelling “please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head.” Vicky died later at a hospital and Casey was taken back to Alabama where he was booked into the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison close to Bessemer. He had been serving a 75-year-prison sentence before his tragic jailbreak.