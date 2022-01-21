Using Move to iOS App, Android Users May Soon Migrate WhatsApp Chat to iPhones

WABetaInfo just revealed that WhatsApp users on Android may soon be able to migrate their chat history to iOS devices using the Move to iOS app. WhatsApp has not confirmed or debunked this rumor, but WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the purported development to demonstrate how the transfer will look like once implemented, 9to5mac reports.

The rumor seems believable because iPhone users can already migrate their WhatsApp chat history to Samsung devices since last year; it may not come as a total surprise if the same is implemented between Android users and iOS users. It is also possible to transfer WhatsApp communication from iPhones to Google Pixel smartphones, so maybe that of Android-iOS and vice-versa is coming soon.

According to the screenshot of the process, Move to iOS app will seek user permission before migration starts. Once it is permitted to import chat history from Android to iOS, users will be asked to keep their smartphone unlocked and the Move to iOS app open until the transfer is completed. Users will be warned that skipping the permission request will make it impossible to continue later with the migration process.

When the rumored migration will be implemented is unknown, and it may likely turn out that the proposed roll-out is scrapped altogether.

WhatsApp’s lovers also expect that the multi-device support feature which is available in Telegram will be implemented in WhatsApp very soon. It may be explored on WhatsApp Web on desktop systems, but when it will come to phones remains a mystery. All the same, users seem excited that the rumor of WhatsApp chat history transfer from Android to iPhone may be true, and they can’t wait to begin the process when it is implemented.