Twitter Launches Unmentioning to Remove You from Unwanted Conversations

Twitter announced it is experimenting with an “unmentioning” feature that enables users to leave conversations they don’t want to be part of. Using the characteristic @ icon, users can leave conversations they don’t find interesting and not be bothered with notifications after exiting themselves.

“How do you say ‘don’t @ me’ without saying ‘don’t @ me’?” Twitter teased. “We’re experimenting with Unmentioning – a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations – available on the Web for some of you now.”

Having stated that the new feature is now available for some users on desktops, it is now clear when the innovation will be available globally and on mobile devices.

To Unmention yourself from any conversation, you simply need to choose the “leave this conversation” option from the tweet and you will be spared the notifications that attend every tweet on the subject. The Unmention feature does not delete the conversation, it simply prevents disturbing notifications from being automatically sent to you.

This development will protect Twitter users from unwanted mentions from friends and spammers as well as other mischievous persons.

The microblogging platform is also working on an Edit feature that potentially enables users to edit published tweets. The social media said the feature will be tested over the next few months, notably on its Twitter Blue subscription platform. Twitter’s head of consumer product, Jay Sullivan, said most users want to have the edit feature implemented on the platform, and the company would see to this without compromising the integrity of users’ chats.

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation,” Sullivan disclosed. “Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work. Therefore, it will take time and we will be actively seeking input and adversarial thinking in advance of launching Edit. We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go.”