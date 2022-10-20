Turning To New Database Software To Tackle Rising Uncertainty

Data is more widely available than ever before and the complexity it presents is increasing, too. A recent survey by Forbes established that 76% of business professionals are confused by their data, the sheer volume and complexity overwhelming them. While it can be tempting to cut down on proper data collection, the real solution is actually to re-assess the processes by which it is managed. Data is the lifeblood of businesses; it provides everything required to make new customers and to keep them loyal to the company, too. Accordingly, looking for bespoke database management solutions that expertly target the specific needs of that business is crucial. As it happens, some of the best software available can help to reduce overheads too.

Open source champions

An increasing number of businesses are relying on open-source technology to manage their databases. This helps in a number of ways operationally. Firstly, the amount of time spent relying on third-party tech support is reduced; professionals within the organization will have the flexibility to work directly with the tech and look to online support for further help. Secondly, it reduces costs. Many proprietary software suites are an extremely expensive and only increase in cost with scale.

Two of the most popular open-source database suites are MariaDB and Postgres. The latter is a slightly better-known name in the industry given its longevity, but when considering MariaDB vs Postgres, it’s hard not to appreciate the huge impact the former has had since entering the market. As a recent Bloomberg press release highlights, initial public valuations of the MariaDB company have outlined a gigantic valuation, showing just how much of the market it has eaten up already. The reasons for this are clear; MariaDB prioritizes performance over all else, which is essential for huge datasets.

Progressive Improvado

Back to proprietary software, and you have new market trailblazers Improvado. Ostensibly focused on marketing efforts, they use very modern style GUIs to bring together up to 300 sources of marketing information, according to analysts. This is a hugely powerful tool in the modern business era and something that will be of particular interest not just to IT professionals, but marketers too. Being able to manipulate complex data sets without the significantly in-depth skills typically required is something not to be taken for granted. As with all proprietary software, where it can fall down is cost – however, it may well be worth it for certain businesses, especially marketing-heavy operations.

Classic Microsoft

As Tech Republic highlights, Microsoft SQL is soon due for a major update. This will be music to the ears of database managers. While Microsoft SQL Server has long had a positive reputation for its flexibility, ease of setup, and deceptively versatile tools, it has also long been problematic with regard to security. A new firewall has long been requested by analysts, and news stories have been frequent with regard to servers being backdoored. However, if these new security features can come in, Microsoft SQL is a great choice for developers and database managers. One of its biggest benefits is the inherent flexibility it has between OSs, working perfectly within Windows but also having something to offer for other formats.

Ultimately, different tools work for different purposes. Large databases, however, may benefit from using scalable tools that don’t just work on the lower or larger end of the scale. A reassessment of what is required to manage large datasets, and indeed, manage what will come in the future, will ultimately lead to a better outcome for the business.