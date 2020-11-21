Tucker Carlson of Fox News called out Sidney Powell, a lawyer on President Donald Trump’s legal team when she refused to present evidence that would have erased claims by the president of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Carlson said he, alongside his team, had reached out to Powell. However, she refused to provide evidence to support any of her recent claims that most votes for Trump had been called in for President-elect Joe Biden. Carlson said he had made arrangements for the attorney to appear in his show and defend her claims, which she ignored. Carlson added that he was ready to dedicate the entire duration of his show throughout the whole week to Powell.

When an invitation was sent out, Carlson said Powell asked him to stop reaching out to her.

“She never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page,” Carlson said. “When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her.”

Unsurprisingly, Powell has been a longtime supporter of QAnon. This far-right conspiracy theory alleges that Trump is waging an unrelenting war against a cabal of Satan-worshipping, child-sex-trafficking Democrats.

Carlson said he was very interested in seeing evidence that widespread voter fraud occurred during the election, which he agreed would be one of the greatest disservices against the American people. He asked rhetorically if anyone would not be interested to see this evidence for themselves, the Hill reports.

He said that his show had, over the years, taken up on conspiracy theories. Carlson said he, for one, has regularly treated on his show all manners of theories churned up by the public, including UFOs. However, he said the conspiracy theory stirred up by Trump and his cohorts was one taken too far.

Powell responded to Carlson on Thursday, saying she encouraged him and other media personalities to analyze all materials that Trump’s legal team have been able to provide and commence their own investigations.

The Republican Party is also supporting Trump’s claims of widespread election irregularities, especially in crucial swing states. The RNC shared on its Twitter account a video of Powell delivering a speech of her unfounded claims of voter fraud.

A few agencies in Trump’s administration has rejected his claims of widespread irregularities in the election. The Department of Homeland Security tagged the election the most secure in American history. Trump may not have agreed with this notion, which made him oust the head of the cybersecurity unit of the agency on Tuesday.

Carlson, for his part, had previously said that although fraud took place in the election, it was not enough to change the outcome of the election.

