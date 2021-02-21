Former President Donald Trump has been scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 28. The conference is billed to hold at the 1,641-room Hyatt Regency hotel in Orlando, Florida. Although the meeting starts on Thursday, February 25, Trump is expected to feature on Saturday – the first public appearance he’ll make since he vacated the White House a month ago.

Former Vice-President Mike Pence reportedly declined to attend the 2021 CPAC event.

Inside sources indicate that Trump swore to remain active in politics after leaving office, and some analysts speculate he may decide to run again in 2024. He has not been seen much in public since he left office but has remained largely at his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida, unable to use his favorite Twitter to connect with his followers since the microblogging platform banned him permanently.

An inside source said Trump will be charting a new course for the Republican Party at the conference and may even address President Biden’s “disastrous amnesty and border policies”. Shortly after leaving the White House, Trump told his supporters who visited him at his resort home that his Make America Great Again (MAGA) conservative movement will remain strong and active in the months to come.

“Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again (MAGA) has only just begun,” he said in a statement last week. “In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!”

CPAC conferences hold annually outside of Washington DC since it began in 1974, and it has held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland for the past eight years. However, the resort was shut down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that is why this year’s conference was moved to Hyatt Regency hotel. This year’s conference will feature indoor and online teleconferencing activities, according to the organizers.

Source: foxnews.com