If Focus2move.com statistics are to be trusted, the Suzuki brand has some of the most sought-after models. With Suzuki Carry Pick Up listed as the second best-selling model in 2020 and position five in January 2021, you have every reason to also list Suzuki as among your favorite brand.

Suzuki boasts of expertly designed body types in all the segments. Whether you are looking for a 7-seater MPV, a crossover SUV, hatchback, or pick-up designed for the Indonesian market, you’ll find one that perfectly satisfies your needs.

When buying a vehicle, reliability is an important factor to consider. Suzuki cars have been featured in many publications like ReliabilityIndex as among the most reliable in Indonesia and other many regions across the world. So, which Suzuki car should you buy?

Best Suzuki Cars To Buy in Indonesia

Visiting online auto dealers with all vehicle brands like Autofun.co.id, you’ll be welcomed by renowned Suzuki models which include Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Suzuki Ertiga due to their reliability and performance.

Suzuki XL7

As a seven-seater SUV, Suzuki XL7 has the space needed to accommodate the occupants. It’s, therefore, best suitable for family road trips and adventure. The exterior elegant design is craftily reflected in the interior by making it stylish and practical.

Under the hood is a 1,462 cc engine that powers 103.3 horsepower at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. Suzuki XL7 comes equipped with SRS Airbags, rear cameras, parking sensors, ISOFIX, and ABD system.

Suzuki Ertiga

Due to its fuel efficiency, spacious and comfortable interior, strong engine performance, and many security features, Suzuki Ertiga is a good car to buy. Maintaining it is cheaper compared to its competitors. Even though this MPV retains the conventional panel design and AC head unit, entertainment is at its best.

Ertiga carries a 1.5L 4-cylinder DOHC engine with a maximum power output of 102 horsepower and 138Nm. The engine is either connected to a 4-speed automatic or a 5-speed manual transmission system.

Suzuki SX4 S-Cross

With the interior garnished with silver plates just like the exterior, any extra coin is worth it. Suzuki SX4 S-CROSS has its seats covered with soft leather and the steering leather-wrapped.

This mini SUV runs on a naturally –aspirated 4-cylinder engine with the capacity to produce 109 horsepower and 138 Nm. With safety features such as engine immobilizer, ISOFIX, Security Alert, and Child safety lock, buying this Suzuki model promises security.

Suzuki Jimny

If not because of its unique and impressive design, the heavily loaded interior should make you buy Suzuki Jimny. Again, its handling is simple and the safety features are optimized to ensure the driver and passengers are fully protected. Instead of being threatened by the limited cargo space, consider its acceleration and the subcompact body.

The in-line four-cylinder engine under the hood powers 102 horsepower and 130Nm. Connected to the engine to the ALLGRIP PRO 4-wheel drive system is either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission system.

Conclusion

The Suzuki brand may not be as popular as Toyota, Honda, or Nissan, but some of the Suzuki cars are better and more reliable than those of its competitors. Whether it’s fuel consumption rate, engine performance, interior space, or safety features, Suzuki has the best.