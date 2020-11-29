If you’re running an enterprise-level company, then you likely have unique needs compared to small and medium-sized businesses. For starters, you have a great deal more customers, employees, and likely locations to keep track of. If you’re an industrial enterprise, you likely have needs for heavy machinery and manufacturing equipment as well. Keeping all of this safe, efficient, and organized is a tall order, especially if you’re still using legacy systems.

More and more companies are committing to digital transformations to better keep up with their business needs, and industrial enterprises should be no different. Advancements in technology give current business owners some great advantages that their predecessors lacked, and with the right tools, you can drastically improve all of your business processes. Here are a few of the most important tools that practically any industrial enterprise should be using.

Enterprise Search

Every large enterprise can take advantage of an enterprise search and analytics engine. Elasticsearch is the main component of the ELK Stack which can be used by large businesses to search large volumes of data, analyze the data, and even create easily understandable visualizations of the results. Elastic is an open-source full-text search engine that’s free to use under the Apache License.

The ELK Stack uses its Logstash component to simultaneously index data from multiple different data sources, all practically in real-time, through a process called data ingestion. Similar data sets are then kept with each other in clusters on Elastic servers, and the search engine can comb through petabytes of data instantly to return relevant results for even the most complex search queries. This is great for enterprise sites that can have thousands of web pages and products since it lets both employees and customers alike find everything they need in a manageable amount of time.

Rapid data analysis also lets you draw accurate insights that can improve your business immediately. Thanks to the Kibana component, it’s easy to create data visualizations such as charts, pie graphs, and histograms to represent your findings. This can help you knock it out of the park at your next shareholder meeting. Enterprise has different options for deployment as well, including on-premises and cloud systems. The cloud setup provides the convenience of automatic updates to all features and security.

Magnetic Conveyors

As an industrial enterprise, you’re naturally producing and moving plenty of products and equipment at all times, and you need the safest and most efficient tools for the job. A magnetic conveyor can help you speed up production and movement safer and with greater precision and efficiency compared to other conveyor options.

Magnetic belt conveyors ensure precision and absolute control over magnetic items moving down the production line. Whether you’re moving parts to be assembled or moving out finished products, you’ll know you’re moving with the speed and care that your business deserves. You can even order customized conveyors to help you simplify complex business practices. Naturally, magnetic conveyors come in many different shapes and sizes, so the magnetic strips and magnetic separators are sure to match your products.

Custom Software Development

Every business needs an aesthetically pleasing and easy to use the website for both desktop and mobile devices. If you’re a well-known enterprise, you’ve no doubt already made a site, but with web development experts on your team, you can make it stand out from your competition and attract more business.

Even better, with Devsu, you can have your own custom software made to help your employees and customers. With their user-centric approach, Devsu makes sure to put the end user’s experience first and assures the quality of all their products. This means if they design a commercial product, a mobile app, or anything else for your company, it’s sure to provide fast and effective performance. All solutions are designed using the best practices in data science, and they use AI and machine learning techniques to predict and analyze any potential events your software could face and prepare for them. Devsu even develops cloud solutions, so you can save on costs and not have to worry about storage space.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Customers are the greatest resource for any business, and if you want to keep yours loyal, you’ll need to provide an outstanding customer experience. One of the best ways to do this is by improving your customer service, and you can make a huge difference with inbound call center software. Your customers deserve the best support when they have questions or issues, and you can stand out from your peers by eliminating the frustrations typically found with call centers.

With interactive voice response (IVR), you can let customers use their voice to immediately select an option for assistance rather than making them stay on hold. Once they’re ready, intelligent call routing can automatically connect the caller with the right agent for the job. Modern contact centers aren’t limited to just voice calls, either. With the best call center software, customers can contact your customer service agents via digital communication channels like text, SMS, email, live chat, and more. Customers have come to expect convenience, so offering customer support like this is a must if you want to stay in their good graces.

With true omnichannel routing, you’ll be able to offer truly great customer experiences. This allows callers to seamlessly switch between communication methods if the need arises all while staying in contact with the same agent. For example, if a customer made contact via a voice call but then found out that they had to run and catch a bus sooner than expected, they could transition to a text conversation without having to call back later or lose any progress. This saves everyone’s time and makes for a memorable customer journey. A unified agent desktop that keeps track of all conversations across all channels even helps boost agent productivity as well.

Enterprise Security

Of course, no business can forget about the importance of security. This goes beyond cybersecurity, though that’s critical as well due to the constant and increasing risks for cyberattacks. You need the best solution to protect your storefronts, warehouses, and other business locations, and enterprise security systems deliver.

With hybrid cloud security camera systems, you can ensure you have a safe work environment for your employees and customers and protect your assets after business hours. Cameras with built-in SSDs save you from having to use traditional DVR or NVR camera systems and all the security flaws that come with them. The best cloud-enabled cameras require two keys to access their footage. One is stored on the camera’s SSD, and the other is kept on secure cloud servers. This prevents hackers from being able to crack the camera system and even keeps thieves who physically steal cameras from accessing their secrets.

You’ll also be able to connect the camera feed with any approved devices, such as a home computer or a tablet. This way, even if you’re not on location, you can still check up on your buildings. You’ll be alerted immediately if there’s any unauthorized access to your buildings after hours. More advanced systems in the future may even be able to detect fires, flooding, earthquakes, and other dangers and automatically send alerts to your device.

Running an enterprise organization is always a challenging affair, but setting yourself up with the best tools provides you with a much higher chance of success.