The Perfect Deal: 3 Negotiation Tactics Everyone Should Know and Use

Did you know that 85% of Americans are successful when they try to negotiate their salary?

Whether you want a salary increase or just a better deal on your next car, negotiating can help achieve your goals. That said, if you don’t think you’re that good at negotiating, you may feel as though there’s no hope for you here.

This post will provide you with a few negotiation tactics that’ll help you turn the odds in your favor. No matter what you’re negotiating over, these tips will help you secure more favorable agreements in the future.

1. Be Willing to Walk Away

When it comes to bargaining tactics, you’ll generally find that the top one is being willing to walk away.

After all, if you’re willing to walk away, it means you won’t have to make massive compromises simply because you want something so much.

Now, developing a willingness to walk away can be tricky. If you’re negotiating over something, you likely want the thing you’re negotiating over.

However, if the other party senses desperation, they’ll know they can exploit this, and so they may force unfavorable terms onto you.

That said, you can develop a willingness to walk away, by simply having alternatives ready.

For instance, suppose you’re trying to sell your car to someone. Before you go into the negotiation, you might get a firm like Bidlane to value your car.

If they provide you with a good valuation, you’ll know that you’ll make a good return, no matter what.

Thus, when negotiating with a potential buyer, you can push them a bit because you’ll know that if all else fails, you can just go with a firm like Bidlane.

2. Understand What the Other Party Wants

When negotiating, it’s generally a really good idea to understand what the other party wants. If you know this, you’ll know how to negotiate a deal that makes both parties happy.

Of course, the other party might not be willing to reveal the exact things they’re after. Due to this, you will need to work on your communication skills so that you can extract this information.

The best way to develop effective communication tactics is by observing other good communicators. You can do this by watching debates on YouTube or even reading transcripts of debates.

If you do all of this, you should be able to massively improve your negotiation skills.

3. Take Notes

Every time you successfully negotiate something, you should try to take some notes. These notes should cover the tactics that worked and the approaches that failed.

If you review this notebook before every negotiation, you should be able to avoid a situation wherein you make the same mistakes over and over.

Will You Use These Negotiation Tactics?

This post has covered a handful of negotiation tactics that’ll help you tip the odds in your favor.

Of course, becoming a better negotiator takes time and a lot of learning. As a result, you should commit to reading lots of books on this topic over the coming months.

If you do this, you’ll learn everything you need to know about negotiation, so your skills should improve by a considerable amount.

