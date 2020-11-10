COVID-19 has changed how we all live. We are no longer able to visit our favorite sporting events and, as the US Masters gets ever closer, the players will have to get used to no crowds.

For some, this may come as a relief, as it will allow them to concentrate on their game better, while the showmen of the sport may miss the ego-boosting rounds of applause after a spectacular shot. But who are the favorites to win the 2020 US Masters according to the Master’s odds? Let’s take a look.

Justin Thomas

With five PGA Tour titles so far to his name, Justin Thomas is someone who shouldn’t be underestimated. The 2017 PGA Championship is his only major to date, but that is reason enough for him to be in the mix.

He could only manage a tied twelfth position at last year’s event, but in being only five shots off the winner, Tiger Woods, you would be foolish to write off the American, especially in what will be a strange US Masters.

Rory McIlroy

The Northern Irishman hasn’t had the best of luck at the US Master, but with Europe’s recent revival at the tournament following wins by Danny Willett and Sergio Garcia in 2016 and 2017 respectively, he could become the latest European to conquer the Augusta golf course.

He has managed to win the other majors but has yet to get the best of the Masters. His best result at Augusta to date was a fourth-place finish in 2015. It’s hard to argue that he isn’t a great golfer, but without a US Masters title under his belt, will history be so kind to him?

Patrick Reed

He may not be the most successful golfer on this list, but given Patrick Reed has won at Augusta, and in the process, managed one of the best overall scores, it would be a mistake not to consider him being in with a chance.

His only US Masters win, which also happens to be his only major title, came in the 2018 tournament. After round one, he was one of seven golfers tied on 69, three under par, three shots behind the leader Jordan Speith.

With a score of 66 in the second round, Reed took the lead as Spieth struggled for consistency, scoring 74. The American scored 67 in round three to hold onto his lead, with Rory McIlroy taking second place, three shots behind.

As McIlroy fell away, Rickie Fowler attempted to claim his own first major title, but it wasn’t to be. Reed held on and in doing so, has given himself the right to be considered as one of the favorites this year.

Bryson DeChambeau

Prior to 2020, Bryson DeChambeau wasn’t the most recognizable name in golf. But, a tied fourth-place finish at the PGA Championship and a first major win, in the form of the US Open, his profile is certainly on the up and the Masters could be just the thing which only furthers his career.

His form in 2020 leaves him as the favorite to pick up the second major title of his career. In 2019, he could only manage to finish tied in 29th, but he’s shown he can handle the conditions in these pandemic-ravaged times. Maybe now form, experience, and the right conditions will lead to a US Masters title? Only time will tell.