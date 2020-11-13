E-commerce relies heavily on technology. From the internet to logistics management enabled by technology, technology is everywhere in the e-commerce domain. That said, certain pieces of technology that many of us do not think about are changing e-commerce.

Use of Tech in Customer Service

Every business realizes the need for good customer service, as it is what keeps their customers coming back. In the past, customer service used to be challenging because it could only be done by email or through the phone.

The rise of chatbots and live messaging has changed all this. Chatbots can provide answers, help customers with shipping, ensure customers can track their shipments, and so much more. Live chat capabilities have made it easier for customer service agents to answer questions in real-time, as well as collect feedback from customers. This feedback has enabled e-commerce businesses to tailor and tweak their services to better serve their customers.

Better Printing Technology

E-commerce stores that rely on printing on clothes and other materials have gotten a huge boost over the past few years with the improvement of printing technology. It is now possible to print any design on almost any material.

This has created new avenues for creativity in addition to providing e-commerce retailers more pieces of clothes to print on. Products such as these Sonic the Hedgehog socks are getting increasingly common because there is no limit to what can be printed and on and the material used. We can expect to see more elaborate designs on many more pieces of clothing as more retailers take advantage of this tech.

Optimizing For mobile

Most people take it for granted that they can scroll through their favorite e-commerce websites and complete purchases easily on their mobile phones. The truth is that there is a lot of optimization happening behind the scenes to make it possible and to ensure mobile visitors have the best experience possible.

Businesses are minimizing clicks, making it easier to find information, and ensuring the checkout process is as smooth as possible. All these optimizations are what made e-commerce on mobile soar to $1.8 billion in 2019.

Integration of Voice Assistants

Voice assistants like Siri still have some way to go but Alexa and Google assistant have made it possible and easier to purchase products using our voice. Voice search has been integrated by many retailers to ensure customers can add items to their cart or even order them, all without touching any devices.

This trend will continue with studies estimating that the number of people using voice to complete purchases on e-commerce platforms will rise to about 38 million in the United States in 2021.

Use of Big Data in Personalization

E-commerce platforms have a lot of data on you if you regularly shop online. They also have a lot of data on other customers as well, as they use this data to give you the best experience on their platforms. Although they do this to increase profits, it also helps the businesses offer their customer better service on their platforms.

This is done through personalization where you are shown products you might like, are likely to buy, are related to what you have in your cart, or that are frequently bought together.

Technology is everywhere now and there is no escaping it. E-commerce businesses and platforms are using this technology to their advantage to not only improve their products and services but to also ensure we get the best service on their websites, apps, and e-commerce platforms