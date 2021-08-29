The gambling industry is known for being one of the markets that have benefited greatly from the technological development that our digitized societies have brought. The development of technology has never been more prominent than now, and in addition, the development of betting sites is flourishing worldwide.

From the beginning, betting was mostly about investing your money in different kinds of sports events and games, but today it is so much more than that. Today you can bet on almost anything, from sports events to political elections. So, what tech developments have we been seeing lately, and how can we expect it to develop in the near future?

Live betting is an important part of todays’ betting sites

In recent years, we have seen many interesting developments in technology. One addition that quickly gained momentum was the idea of betting money during ongoing matches you watched. This is called live betting and is today an integral part of most betting sites. Those who bet now have much more control over their odds and are thus able to minimize their risks. If you are situated in New Jersey, you might find BetNJ helpful. They list legal betting sites in New Jersey, whereas many of them make live betting possible. Then you do not have to go through all betting sites beforehand to find out which ones that offer live betting.

Mobile betting is increasingly popular

To this day, a lot has happened in the tech development within gambling. Something that has become increasingly popular during the last couple of years is mobile betting. Now, even though it may not be that glamorous to sit at home and gamble, you can still huddle up on the sofa wearing your pajamas and play your favorite games on your phone. This includes sports betting. The majority of today’s betting sites have a mobile-friendly version available that is easy to use, and this thus enables players to play sports matches around the clock, anywhere.

Betting with cryptos is becoming more common

Today, very few gambling companies allow cryptocurrencies as payment methods. However, there are some, and those allow deposits with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The use of cryptocurrencies as a payment method can be beneficial for both players and sport betting companies. This is because it is generally cheaper, but also thanks to its security level. Transactions with cryptocurrencies can also be succeeded much quicker, which is beneficial for both parties. Therefore, we expect betting with cryptos to become even more common in the following years, and it might even be a standard on betting sites a couple of years from now.

Virtual Reality (VR) on the rise

Something that will soon emerge within the field of betting is Virtual Reality (VR). Some websites and companies have already started using it, and the odds are that more people will catch on to the trend. However, VR has not managed to become as popular as we thought, and there are not yet enough users to make it profitable. However, we expect growth in VR, especially when it becomes cheaper for the public.