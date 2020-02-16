The internet is, just like many other things, something we take for granted in 2020. It is an integral part of our everyday lives. It’s almost like you don’t exist if you’re not online.

Studies have shown that our reliance on the web has made us go back to our childlike ways. The hazards of the net are numerous if one is not careful and knowledgeable enough. Let’s take viruses and other malware for example. Just thinking about them triggers something in the hypothalamus.

On the other hand, the benefits of the virtual world are magnanimous. And to get to this point, it took a long ride. We will be looking at what the world has been through to get to the point where it is today.

From Commodore to Folklore

The computers in the early 1990s might seem ridiculous to us today, but they were works of wonder back then. Compared to the Commodore 64, the XT was bulkier but could deal with much more information than its predecessor.

And what if you wanted to buy a PC in 1994? You’d have to get a grasp of computer-selling magazines packed with ads to browse for your dream machine. And it was a long and tedious process with so many computing companies scattered all over. And they all promised the best performance and more storage!

Then let’s remind ourselves of those killer browsers of the 90s. You must have seen Sandra Bullock in Irwin Winkler-directed The Net in 1995. The depiction of programming in the movie hit the nail on the head. The best-performing browsers looked a lot like today’s BIOS. And the interface was akin to something taken out of Object Pascal.

It would take us a whole different article to chat about the evolution of RAM and hard drives. So we won’t be wasting your time now. All we want you to know that 3.5 floppy disks could hold in up to 1.44 MB. And look at you now boasting your new 64-GB USB that cost $10!

There Were Some Fun and Games

In the 1990s every modern home had a bunch of manual books that taught you how to use all the intricate software in your PC. After you spent days trying to comprehend the complex and elaborate vocabulary, you could finally apply it in practice.

The best things that you could use your freshly obtained knowledge of were games. The likes of Lemmings and Leisure Suit Larry ruled a 1993 computer buff’s world. Then appeared Doom, arguably the most famous first-person shooter of that time. Over time, creators started paying more attention to detail – especially the aesthetic kind.

It took a lot of time to get to where we are in 2020. In this day and age, the designers tend to focus a lot on the visual aspect of their gaming content. From video games to online slot machines – they are all stunning. Contemporary gamers love to look at nice things, and let’s be honest – who doesn’t?

The internet in the 1990s went to grow each year. From the screeching sound when connecting to the slow-loading browsers – we had to go through it all.

And who knows – maybe journalists thirty years from now end up reading this article. We can just imagine the chuckle they’ll have reading about things such as USB flash drives.