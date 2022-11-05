T-Mobile Launches $325 Suitcase with Wireless Charging and Apple AirTag

T-Mobile telecommunications company has launched a smart suitcase in time for the coming holiday and travel season. The $325 Magenta-colored suitcase was developed by Samsara Luggage and is a carry-on with lots of tech features.

Named “Un-Carrier On,” the tech suitcase is designed to aid travelers to stay connected on their trips without fearing property loss.

The carry-on comes with smart features such as wireless and USB-C charging, Tag Smart tracking technology using Apple AirTag, a TSA-endorsed combination lock, an 8-bag packing set, a flat-top work surface, and rotating spinner wheels.

“I know there’s a lot to unpack here,” said T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert. “Why is T-Mobile, a wireless provider, launching a suitcase? Well, we’re the Un-carrier— and travel is kind of our bag. So we made one. A bag. An actual bag. T-Mobile customers are already covered with the best travel benefits, keeping them connected in America’s skyways and around the world with Coverage Beyond. But in true Un-carrier fashion, we didn’t stop there. We made a smart suitcase to keep your belongings covered, too. Literally.”

The carry-on suitcase can be pre-ordered with shipment expected to commence before the end of November. The cost of $325 does not include tax.