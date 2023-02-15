Students of Brain Power Wellness Review Wellness in the Classroom at World Journalism Preparatory School

Administrators and staff of World Journalism Preparatory School in Queens, NY, noticed a great need to find ways their students could relieve stress and enhance mindfulness and wellness in the classroom. They enlisted Brain Power Wellness to help transform classrooms into learning environments that promote mental wellness as well as academic strength.

Students in schools across the country need help managing stress more than ever, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brain Power Wellness retreats, in-school and virtual services, and programs teach mental brain breaks and social-emotional learning (SEL) practices to many different types of participants including:

Teachers

Students

Administrators

Parents

Coaches

Education Specialists

Brain Power Wellness reviews the needs of schools nationwide and helps them transform into supportive, encouraging, and healthy schools that focus on holistic wellness through self-development.

World Journalism Preparatory School Joins Forces with Brain Power Wellness

Students from World Journalism Prep recently interviewed Brain Power Wellness staff member Tina Pryce, who has visited the school and works with students firsthand, teaching mental brain breaks and mindfulness practices.

Pryce explained that students could maximize their brain power during the school day by taking a few minutes to do a simple mindfulness exercise, such as four-part breathing, stretching, or even a few jumping jacks. The idea is to change students’ flow of energy, so to speak, and provide a release for the stress that builds through the day.

Research shows that when students get overwhelmed and overly anxious, their academic achievements suffer. It also shows that taking purposeful breaks from learning and studying increases the body’s energy, the brain’s ability to focus, and a student’s overall productivity.

Refreshing the brain promotes higher-quality learning, and as Brain Power Wellness has shown, it can be done in just a few minutes.

Pryce also explained that the goal of Brain Power Wellness is to give students the knowledge and ability to take a quick break during their school day. The group also ensures that students learn the value of mindfulness and not just the motions of it.

Miranda Jimenez, a World Journalism Preparatory School student, agreed with Pryce on the importance of the mental wellness breaks that BPW teaches. She stated that the breaks allow the students to have the necessary recharge they need to keep going throughout the day. She is grateful for Brain Power Wellness and the breaks it teaches because they support a positive classroom atmosphere.

Jimenez said that students appreciate that the exercises can be performed at any time, alone or with a partner. When it all comes down to it, it’s all about giving students the time to step back and find ways to cope with things that cause tension and anxiety.

Founded in 2002 by Dave Beal, a 5th-grade teacher from Brooklyn, Brain Power Wellness is a holistic school-based wellness organization. The mission of BPW is to help schools transform through mindfulness, community-building, retreats, programs, and self-development.

To date, Brain Power Wellness has impacted over 500,000 students and 25,000 teachers in 500 schools across the nation.

