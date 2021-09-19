Let’s assume you’re using Apple Mail at work. Next month, your company will be shifting to Microsoft Outlook. So, you want to transfer your Apple Mail mailbox data to MS Outlook.

However, it’s to be noted that email clients don’t always use the same file format to save mailbox data. Apple Mail and various other email applications, including Thunderbird, Entourage, Spicebird, Netscape, IncrediMail, Claws Mail, PocoMail, Opera Mail, Mozilla Mail, Eudora, Evolution, Sylpheed, Mulberry, and SeaMonkey, save mailbox data in MBOX file format.

On the other hand, MS Outlook saves emails and other mailbox items in PST file format. MS Outlook cannot open or view MBOX files because it does not recognize the format. You must convert MBOX files to PST format in order to transfer your emails and other mailbox data to Outlook.

Though there is a manual approach for importing MBOX files into MS Outlook, it is complex, time-consuming, and may not bring the desired results. Alternatively, you can use a third-party professional converter application, such as Stellar Converter for MBOX to easily convert MBOX files to PST.

Stellar Converter for MBOX – An Overview

Stellar Converter for MBOX is a powerful MBOX to PST converter tool that lets you convert MBOX mailboxes into PST files. It helps you migrate mailbox items from MBOX-based email clients to Microsoft Outlook or Office 365 accounts. Thunderbird, Entourage, Spicebird, Pocomail, AppleMail, Eudora, Mulberry, SeaMonkey, Netscape, ClawsMail, OperaMail, Mozilla Mail, Evolution, Sylpheed, Cone, Mutt, and Gnu Mail are just a few of the MBOX email clients supported by the tool. This tool converts the MBOX file into PST without causing any alterations or modifications to the data.

Some of the important features of the software are listed below:

Converts MBOX files into Outlook PSTs (single or multiple).

More than 15 common MBOX email clients are supported.

Saves MBOX mail items to a new or existing PST file.

Option to export MBOX files directly to Office 365.

MBOX mail items are previewed before being saved.

Multiple file saving options, including RTF, PDF, and HTML.

Features and Functionality

This advanced tool is packed with several features, making it a perfect tool for MBOX email clients to Outlook migration. It is easy to use and provides fast and risk-free mail migration. This is a competitive utility to convert huge MBOX mailboxes efficiently. It accurately and precisely retrieves emails from the MBOX files and saves them to PST format in just a few clicks.

The software has a ‘Find’ feature that locates all MBOX files on the system automatically. It also has filter options for filtering emails, based on Date Range, Email Address, etc. Before converting the MBOX data to PST format, you can use this feature to add or remove specific mail items.

Stellar Converter for MBOX completes the complex task of MBOX to PST conversion in minimum time and with the least amount of resources. After the conversion process is complete, the converted emails are displayed in a tree-like structure. The left pane shows the selected MBOX filename under the Root node. The list of converted emails is in the middle pane. You can click a mail in the middle pane to view its contents. In the right pane, the content is presented. To change the position to horizontal columns, use the Switch Reading Pane icon from the View menu.

You can choose to save the MBOX mail items in a new PST file that you can import into any Outlook profile, Office 365, or Exchange account. You can also append the MBOX data to an existing PST file linked with your Outlook profile. This helps you export the mail items to your Outlook profile directly.

Software Editions

Stellar Converter for MBOX is available in two different editions – Corporate and Technician.

Advantages of using the Corporate version:

Converts MBOX files and shows a preview of all mailbox items

Converts MBOX files of 17 email clients to PST, MSG, and EML formats

Allows to ‘include/exclude emails for a specified date range’ and ‘exclude emails from specified senders’

Supports MS Outlook 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, and 2003

Supports Windows 10, 8.1, 8, and Windows Server 2008 & Windows Server 2003

Free 24×5 Technical Support

No file size limitation

Advantages of using the Technician version: