Having a child with special needs can change your life in many ways. One of those ways is that you may have to quit your job because you now have much less time, and it costs more money for a qualified caregiver to look after your child when you are at work than it does to simply not work. Money may be tight, and you may be looking for a way to work while still being able to take care of your child all day.

There are many possible options for starting a small business from home that will give you the ability to thrive in both your professional and personal lives.

Make Your Own Hours

One of the best things about owning your own business is that you have the option to create your own hours. This can be vital when you have a child with a lot of doctor’s visits and therapy sessions. When you can schedule your work around your child’s schedule, it makes the possibility of gainful employment much higher.

There are many businesses you can run out of your home where you can make your own hours. If you have the correct skillset, you can make or build something at home and sell the items online. This offers some of the most flexibility when it comes to scheduling, as you can simply work on whatever you are creating with whatever free time you have.

Other businesses still give you the ability to schedule your hours but are a little more restrictive in that you are often stuck to a certain time window, at least a few hours, if not days, in advance. Some examples of these kinds of service-based jobs include:

Hairdresser

Tattoo artist

Masseuse

Cosmetologist

All of these businesses require scheduled appointments with clients. You can choose the hours in which to schedule clients, but keeping scheduled appointments will be key to the success of your business.

There are also jobs that require you to keep set hours. You may be able to schedule these set hours around your child’s schedule, but if there are emergency cases with your child, then it may be difficult to have to cancel on your clients. One example of this is a job as a dog walker. As a dog walker, you would likely have a set time every day in which you would meet with the dog owner to take the dog out.

Other jobs with a more set schedule would include teaching jobs. You could be a tutor, teach an instrument, be a yoga instructor, give cooking lessons. Whatever your talent is, you can share it.

Other Options

Rather than start a business yourself, there are many options for being an independent contractor that still provide you with flexibility in your work schedule. Because of this, you can still make sure you are able to help with all of your child’s needs. Driving for a rideshare company can let you pick your hours and work when it’s convenient for you.

There are many freelance writing opportunities out there. Some companies hire dozens of copywriters with articles assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. This format allows you to work more when you have the time and ease off when you are busy. Other companies are a little more structured, requiring writers to meet a certain quota weekly or daily.

There are dozens of other opportunities out there to make money on your own time. You could sign up for an odds jobs app, where you take on a wide variety of tasks with which clients request assistance.

A Birth Injury Can Change Your Life

There are many options available to a parent who has had to quit their job due to needing to stay home to take care of a child with a disability. However, even for those who are successful with their home business, it is likely you will still not be making as much as you were in your old job, and you have a lot of new expenses associated with your child.

