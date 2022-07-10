Seven Teenagers Wanted For Killing 73-Year-Old Man in Philadelphia

Seven teenagers are wanted for assaulting a 73-year-old man in the streets of North Philadelphia. The teens unleashed a fatal attack that led to the death of the old man in hospital. As seen in video footage, the teens assaulted the man at Cecil B. Moore Avenue and then proceeded to hurl traffic cones at him as he fell to the ground. The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on June 24.

The Philadelphia Police Department has identified the deceased as James Lambert. The police have also offered a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the seven youths. The authorities said they comprise four boys and three girls, not possibly older than 20. In one video scene, a girl is seen attacking the fallen old man with a traffic cone, while a boy appears to be recording with a cellphone.

“The teens struck the victim several times with objects, knocking the victim to the ground and causing injuries to his head,” the police said in a statement. “The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries the following day.”

Homicide Captain Jason Smith said the medical examiner stated that Lambert’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head. He urged all parents who understand their children took part in the deadly assault to step forward. He advised the parents to contact an attorney if they like before coming to the homicide unit of the Philadelphia Police Department.

It is not clear why the juveniles were out so late on the night of that fateful day, but they appeared joyful and excited as they attacked the man and after. “We’re seeing our young people involved in more criminal incidents, criminal activity simply because they’re out late,” Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson.