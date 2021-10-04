Say Goodbye to Ramen: Bryn Carden Shares 5 Easy Meals to Get You Through College

Many university students embrace the ease of instant noodles for every meal when living dorm life, but what if instant noodles weren’t the only most leisurely meal to make in the dorms?

Bryn Carden, a Texas Christian University (TCU) student studying Finance with a Real Estate Concentration, loves everything related to health and wellness. She collects her favorite recipes, changes them up and in this article, she shares her top five easiest meals that any student can inexpensively make in a college dorm.

Meal #1: Chicken Parmesan

This easy three-ingredient recipe from Carrie’s Experimental Kitchen is an inexpensive time-saver that will become your quick meal go-to. Every dorm usually has a mini-fridge and a microwave, which is all you need. The three ingredients are frozen breaded chicken cutlets, mozzarella sticks, and jarred spaghetti sauce. You can heat frozen chicken and frozen mozzarella sticks in the microwave on a microwave plate or bowl. After both ingredients cook in the microwave, slice the mozzarella sticks, and spread evenly over the cooked chicken. Then spread spaghetti sauce over the sliced mozzarella sticks. Warm chicken in microwave until mozzarella sticks melt and the sauce becomes warm. Serve with a fresh salad on the side.

Meal #2: Vegetarian Burrito Bowl

A quick and healthy meal with the help of pre-cooked rice in a microwavable bag is a vegetarian burrito bowl. This recipe takes only 5 minutes to make, thanks to Healthy Liv. Heat your rice in a microwavable bowl, then add black beans, salsa, shredded cheese, and Greek yogurt to add creaminess. Put the entire bowl in the microwave for one minute, mix it up, and then top the bowl with avocado slices.

Meal #3: Taco in a Bag

For the days when you want a lighter meal, a zesty snack, or just craving nachos, save a few bucks with this Taco in a Bag recipe created by Betty Crocker Kitchens. You can make Mexican-style nachos in the microwave – all you need is a bowl and these ingredients: 1/4 cup refrigerated taco sauce with seasoned ground beef (from 18-oz container), one bag (1 oz) nacho-flavored tortilla chips, two tablespoons finely shredded Mexican cheese blend, and two tablespoons shredded lettuce. Using your microwavable bowl, warm ground beef for 30 seconds on high heat. Then take your bag of nacho-flavored tortilla chips and gently squeeze the bag to crush chips lightly. Open the bag of chips by cutting along the top. Pour your warm ground into the bag of chips and mix the chips and beef. Finish by topping your nachos with shredded cheese, lettuce, and any other nacho toppings you enjoy, like sour cream. Contain the mess by eating directly from the chips bag.

Meal #4: Greek Salad in a Jar

Mason jars are great for life in the dorms. They can be used for storage or as cups. To have a Greek salad waiting for you in your fridge, take a jar and separate your ingredients by first adding chickpeas, then layering cubed cucumber, cubed tomato, black olives, feta cheese, and then romaine lettuce pieces. Eat your salad right out of the jar, with or without dressing.

Meal #5: Blueberry Maple Overnight Oats

Keep out the mason jars for this recipe too. These overnight oats from Brooklyn Farm Girl flavored with blueberries, maple syrup, and cinnamon make a delicious and balanced breakfast option that is easy to make and great for rushed mornings. Pour in a layer of dry old-fashioned rolled oats into a mason jar. Add any milk of your choice in the jar with the oats, followed by fresh blueberries, cinnamon, maple syrup, and flaxseed. Stir the ingredients together, seal the jar, and let it sit in your fridge overnight or for four hours at minimum.

About Bryn Carden

Bryn Carden is a young entrepreneur and philanthropist with a passion for real estate and design. She is currently studying at Neeley School of Business, pursuing a major in Finance with a Real Estate Concentration. Besides working towards her degree, she has already begun her entrepreneurial journey as a co-founder of BF Hats and a creator of Styles for Smiles – a company selling bracelets to help fund cleft palate operations for children in developing countries.