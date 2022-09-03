Samsung Suffers Security Hack; No SSN or Credit Card Details Were Breached

Samsung has notified some US customers of a recent cybersecurity breach on its systems. The South Korean electronics company said the breach occurred on or around August 4 and that the organization became aware of the incident shortly after through audit investigations.

The company said the names, contact addresses, dates of birth, and product registration details of some customers may have been affected, but not their social security numbers or credit card details. They revealed that a reputable cybersecurity firm has been hired to enhance the company’s systems and that they are working with law enforcement to investigate the incident.

Samsung did not reveal the number of customers affected or how the breach occurred, and no hackers have taken responsibility for the breach yet. The electronics company said it was notifying select customers who may have been exposed in the breach, and that they do not need to take any action unless they feel a need to do so. They also warned customers against interacting with unsolicited emails from hackers.

“We are committed to protecting the security and privacy of our customers,” Samsung said. “We will continue to work diligently to develop and implement immediate and longer-term next steps to further enhance the security across our systems. If you’d like to check your credit report, you are entitled under US law to one free credit report annually from each of the three major nationwide credit reporting agencies.”