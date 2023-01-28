Samsung Confirms Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for its Galaxy S23 Device

Samsung Electronics has confirmed using Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen for its latest flagship device, the Galaxy S23. Released in November 2022, the Victus 2 offers fall-resistance and scratch-resistance in mobile devices it is used for, enhancing its durability and overall aesthetic quality.

Executive VP and CMO of Mobile Experience Business, Stephanie Choi, confirmed that “our next generation of Galaxy flagship smartphones are the first devices to use Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering better durability and improved sustainability at the same time.”

Corning revealed that the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 can prevent a smartphone from shattering or scratching if it is dropped on a concrete surface from waist height, with some testers saying it is even resistant to breakage and scratch if dropped on a tarmac from head-level height.

This means the device featuring the glass as its screen will last longer, not to mention the fact that Gorilla glass enhances the visibility and aesthetic of smartphone screens.

However, Corning also disclosed that the Victus 2 is environment-friendly and made from 22% pre-consumer recycled material. An independent research firm, Underwriters Laboratories, confirmed this claim, with the glass winning an Environmental Claim Validation (ECV).

Analysts said the overall design of the Galaxy S23 is not much different from S22, and that the prices of the S series in the United States will not differ much from one another. Customers can still place orders for the Galaxy S23 before it is launched for the general public.