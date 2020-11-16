The pandemic appears to be far from over and there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases once again in different countries. There are even governments that already announced another period of lockdowns which means that many more people will have no other choice but to stay at home once again.

With that, people will surely try to find ways to keep themselves entertained at home. Some would also find ways to keep their minds off a very stressful situation. For many, gaming is a great solution and for some this includes online casino gaming.

Online gambling is really new anymore and it surely is a fun and exciting activity. Luckily for gamblers out there, there are plenty of old and new online casinos that you can choose from. However, know that there are still many fraudulent activities happening online and part of responsible gambling is making sure that you are dealing with a legit online casino. Can’t tell whether an online casino is legit or not? Here are some signs to look for.

The online casino is licensed to operate

The first thing you should always check is whether an online casino is licensed. You can check this by usually scrolling to the bottom of the casino site. Typically, casinos have their license numbers and office address displayed at the bottom of the site. Usually, the license number is clickable and should lead you to the website of the jurisdiction that issued the license.

There are plenty of jurisdictions that issue casino licenses but the most common ones that you can see include Curacao, Isle of Man, The United Kingdom, Denmark, Malta, Gibraltar, and Puerto Rico. It doesn’t really matter which jurisdiction issued the license. Just make sure that the license is legit.

Speaking of legalities, it’s also best to check if the online casino is also allowed to offer its services to your area. Research on whether online casino gaming is legal in your location to avoid getting into any trouble.

Check the software providers

Another way of knowing that an online casino site is legit is by checking the casino software providers that the site is partnered with. These software providers are the ones that created and regulate the games that a gambling site offers.

Some of the most popular casino software providers right now are NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Playtech, iSoftBet, Microgaming, BetSoft, IGT, Odobo, and many other more. Know that an online casino could be partnered with multiple software providers. Some websites would even allow you to browse games by the name of the software providers.

Secure payment options are available

Most of the reputable online casinos nowadays offer their customers plenty of ways to make a transaction with them. This is great because you get to choose which payment option you are most comfortable with.

Many online casinos offer payment options like the use of credit or debit cards, digital wallets like PayPal and Skrill, and even the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Litecoin, and many other more. It’s best to avoid sites that don’t seem to offer secure payment methods.

Support and Customer Service are easy to reach

No matter how reputable a casino is, always assume that you will eventually encounter a problem. When you do, you want to be able to seek help easily. This is why you should look into the customer service that a casino website has.

Nowadays, there are many ways for you to reach customer support. There are sites that allow you to do through chat, e-mail, and even phoning in. There are also sites with 24/7 customer service available. To know the quality of the customer service that an operator has, you can always read customer reviews on different sites. Better yet, you can already try to contact them on your own and just ask them questions that you have in mind.

Read online reviews

Reading casino site reviews should also be part of gambling responsibly. The casino site you will sign up with will be dealing with your gambling money and it’s always best to know as much as you could about them. Fortunately, there are plenty of online casino review sites that you can visit.

When reading reviews, go for ones that are detailed and allow real customers to share their own experiences. The best reviews include pretty much everything you should know about a casino. This includes how fast a casino gives payouts to their customers are how legit their bonuses and promos are.