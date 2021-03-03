Every lifestyle may differ from person to person. Others just enjoy drinking, smoking, and eating unhealthily. Some may be health-conscious and trying their best to do some exercise every day and opt for healthier meals such as greens and fruits.

According to various studies, lifestyle is the way of life or the routine activities of a person, group, or specific culture. It was first coined by the famous psychologist Alfred Adler. This term was first used in the 1950s and pertains to the intangible or tangible factors in one’s life.

Some of the tangible factors in your life include demographic variables such as gender, employment, race, age, and others. While intangible factors are those psychological traits and aspects of a person such as their values, principles, own preferences, and outlook in life.

Additionally, there are a lot of factors that may affect one’s health and lifestyle. This may include environmental issues and illnesses. This website will provide you details about environmental health and how you can take good care of it. You must prioritize your wellbeing especially if you have some hereditary genes that carry certain diseases.

Based on the National Center for Health Statistics, approximately 32% of the population in the United States are suffering from ear conditions. Other healthcare practitioners claim that such percentage was 20% five to eight years ago and it is now increasing through the years.

With that being said, you can also read in magazines that there are thousands of famous individuals who have been affected by various ear problems and infections. From singers, artists, lawmakers to politicians. There are also prominent names in our history that experienced such diseases. Hence, anyone can have this type of medical condition and it is beneficial to know the basic and available remedies today.

One of the most common health conditions, when a person gets old, is hearing loss. This is a gradual change in the manner of how to hear things. There is also a reduction in the audio that you receive from your environment and those people around you whenever you are talking to them.

Possible Symptoms of Hearing Loss

To prevent further damage, an individual can do self-determination whether he or she is experiencing possible symptoms of hearing loss. Based on statistics, an average person can take more or less seven years before he or she is convinced that treatment is needed to fix his hearing problems.

However, this should not be the case. Once you notice that there is already some change in the way that you hear things, you must seek treatment as soon as possible. Some of the symptoms include asking others to repeat what they said, having trouble understanding and catching up with group conversations, tuning up the volume of your gadgets, thinking that the person that you are talking to is mumbling, and difficulty understanding movies and tv shows.

Furthermore, there are three types of hearing loss that you may encounter in the future and these are the following:

Conductive Hearing Loss

This type of hearing loss is often because of complications and malformation with the eardrum, ear canal, and other parts of the ear. Other causes include the accumulation of fluids due to colds, ear infection, benign tumors, allergies, impacted earwax, insertion of an unsterilized and foreign object in the ear, and other infections

The available treatments of conductive hearing loss include the following methods. The first is undergoing surgery. Through this, it may fix your hearing loss that is caused by the congenital absence of problems with the ear canal or malformation. It also includes dysfunction of the middle ear structures due to head trauma and other injuries.

Most of the tumors in the ears need surgery. It may seem complicated for some people but with the help of your doctor, you can be okay in no time. There is also nothing to be afraid of because only licensed and professional individuals are allowed to do such treatment.

Another treatment that you can also try is amplification. This remedy uses a bone-conduction hearing aid, or a surgically implanted one. Another thing is an Osseo integrated device or a conventional hearing aid. All of these options may depend based on the situation and your health condition. It also includes the status of your hearing nerve.

Lastly, you can opt for antibiotic or antifungal medicine which is used to address infections or chronic fluid accumulation. This site shows all the information you need to treat ear infections: https://www.medicinenet.com/ear_infection/article.htm not to mention, the possible causes of inflammation.

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

This particular hearing impairment is from the complications in the inner ear which is known as a nerve-related type of hearing loss. Some of the causes of this type of medical condition include tumors, head trauma, hereditary reasons, contracting a severe virus or disease, old age, autoimmune illnesses, constant exposure to loud noises, and otosclerosis.

The said list is not exclusive because there can be other environmental factors that may affect your health in general. This condition can also be caused by sudden or abrupt changes in air pressure such as when you are in an airplane. Our ears are very sensitive to pressure that is why airline companies are providing earplugs to prevent such pressure to damage our ears upon takeoff or during the flight.

Everything in our body is interconnected and it is important to look after our wellbeing for us to be physically fit and mentally capable of dealing with stress and problems that we may encounter in the future. Once a disease has infected our system, there will be a lot of problems that we may encounter along the way. Not just on the financial aspect but also the condition of our body if it is capable of fighting such viruses or not.

Some of the different classifications of Sensorineural Hearing Loss may include sudden sensorineural which is known to be from a viral infection that can be treated with corticosteroids. This type of medication can reduce inflammation and cell swelling from loud noises or the environment. This is also a type of otologic emergency that needs to be checked immediately.

Another is bilateral progressive hearing loss which may occur for several months or even years. This is an autoimmune inner ear condition. Long-term medication may also be needed that can be integrated with drug therapy. Moreover, ear problems can be experienced by anyone regardless of age and occupation. In line with this, here are some famous people that have tinnitus and how they were able to handle such medical conditions.

Additionally, irreversible sensorineural hearing loss is classified by healthcare professionals as the most common form of hearing loss that can be addressed and treated using hearing aids.

Mixed Hearing Loss

This specific type is due to the combination of conductive damage and sensorineural infections located in the inner part or auditory nerve of your ears.

Some of the available treatments and clinical remedies for Mixed Hearing Loss include a check-up from your doctor or audiologists. They often recommend looking after the conductive component first which a patient may be endorsed as a good candidate to have a hearing aid. Afterward, your healthcare provider can now continue in treating the sensorineural complications of your ears.

There is no shortcut in treating hearing loss because the ear is considered one of the intricate parts of the human body. Other nerves need to be protected from further damage and minimize other complications. Click here to know more about the parts of your ear and understand how they function.

Hearing Loss concerning your Mental Health

Some instances made you feel embarrassed about your ear condition and just choose to isolate yourself from others. You don’t have the same lifestyle anymore compared to when you were diagnosed with hearing loss. Moreover, you no longer attend activities or get-togethers with your friends and families because you cannot join their conversation fully.

Also, your self-confidence may be affected because you feel that you are being cut off from your loved ones due to your difficulties in hearing them. There are also moments that you felt shy in asking the person that you are talking to repeat what he or she just said.

These are just some of the most common situations that may lead to withdrawal from social gatherings, interaction, building up of anxiety, gradual loss of self-worth, and even clinical depression. You may visit this site to have more ideas regarding the risks of social isolation: https://www.apa.org and how it can affect your quality of life.

Indeed, everything that a person may experience physically can also affect their mental health and wellbeing. Diseases can cause physical pain and irregularities but their significance about how you think, act, and feel can also be compromised. Counseling and therapies are also normal when a person just survived a tragic accident or illnesses such as cancer.

Older adults mostly disregard the symptoms of hearing loss and they just only notice it when there is a significant change in the level of tone and sounds that they can comprehend. Some may say that they can still hear some phrases or words but they can no longer understand what the other person is saying.

Having a hard time comprehending speech is one of the most common symptoms of hearing loss. A person may realize that he or she is having difficulties and problems in explaining or thinking about the meaning of the sounds that he or she hears. Group meetings and peer conversations became more complicated especially when there are a lot of people talking.

Your family members are also complaining that the volume of your television or radio is too loud which may result in disagreements and squabbles. Thus, it may affect your relationship with them and produce conflicts with your family members and close friends.

Hence, it is important to go to the doctor or your trusted audiologist when you are already experiencing some of the symptoms that were previously mentioned to treat your ear condition immediately. This will also help you to prevent more complicated and serious ear infections in the future.