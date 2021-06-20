Gaming monitors differ from conventional models in design, screen quality, refresh rate, and many additional features. To help the buyer not to overpay and get the most out of the game with the new monitor, we have compiled a selection guide.

Choose a Convenient Diagonal

Gaming monitors start at 24 inches, and that’s not as much as it might seem – such a monitor will take up very little space. I recommend choosing this model if you have to sit close to the screen. If there are no restrictions on seating at the table, it is better to take a closer look at 27-inch monitors.

Before buying a large monitor, make sure you can sit farther away from it than usual. The larger the diagonal, the further you need to be from the screen to capture the entire image at one glance.

Choose a Comfortable Aspect Ratio

Most monitors have an aspect ratio of 16: 9, which means there are 9 times the screen height for 16 parts wide.

The horizontal enlargement of the field of view widens the angle of view in games and gives the player a wider field of view – this is especially valuable in first and third-person shooters. Along the edges of a 32: 9 monitor, you can see what remains off-screen on a traditional 16: 9 monitor, which means that the player will notice opponents who are hiding on the sides and think they are outside of his angle of view.

Decide if You Need a Curved Screen

The curvature of the screen compensates for changes in viewing angle when looking at the edges of the large display. On a curved screen, its sides are turned towards the user, which means that the image throughout the monitor will be of the same quality and without distortion. In the characteristics of such monitors, you can find the curvature parameter – the bending radius, which is expressed in millimeters.

Don’t Skimp on Comfortable Resolution

The higher the screen resolution, the more detailed the picture looks. For monitors up to 24 inches, a Full HD resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels is enough: if you do not sit close to the screen, individual pixels will hardly be noticeable.

The larger the screen size, the higher the resolution should be: for 27-inch models, a resolution of 1920 × 1080 will already be too small. If the budget allows, in the segment of 24-27 inches it is better to take models with a resolution of at least 2560 × 1440 (1440 p).

For a large monitor with a diagonal of 30 inches and above, you need a resolution of 3840 × 2160, or, as it is also called, 4K. With a lower parameter, the density of dots on the screen will be so low that the text will lose sharpness, and the picture in games will become “soapy”.

High definition also has a downside: the higher the resolution in games, the higher the load on the video card, and the lower the frame rate (FPS, frame per second) in the game. If the computer can hardly cope with games at a resolution of 1920 × 1080, with a 4K monitor, you will have to either greatly reduce the quality of the graphics, or get used to the low FPS, which puts an end to comfortable gaming. The optimal solution is to change the video card.

Look For a Higher Refresh Rate

The more often the image on the screen is refreshed, the smoother and more natural any movement on the monitor looks. For office and ordinary home monitors, the standard frequency was and remains 60 Hz: the monitor refreshes the picture on the screen 60 times per second.

To improve the smoothness of the image in games, following the increase in FPS, gaming monitors received a high refresh rate: now it averages 144 Hz and even more. The gaming display shows at least twice as many intermediate frames per second as the office model, so the movements in the game will appear incredibly smooth.

Summary on How to Choose a Gaming Monitor