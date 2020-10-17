CNN is planning to air a special reporting titled “The Insiders: A Warning from Former Trump Officials” in which several senior officials that worked with President Donald Trump will reveal why they think the president is not fit for a second term in office. The program is billed to air on Sunday night and provides an opportunity for Americans to know aspects of President Trump that only his personal aides and associates know for years.

A former White House Chief of Staff, retired Marine General John Kelly, in the program to be aired said that Trump remains one of the most flawed people he has known in his entire life and that his level of dishonesty and opportunism is over the roof.

“The depths of his dishonesty is just astounding to me,” Kelly told friends, according to CNN. “The dishonesty, the transactional nature of every relationship, though it’s more pathetic than anything else. He is the most flawed person I have ever met in my life.”

A former senior adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, Olivia Troye, said the president’s flaws can be seen in the way he has been handling the COVID-19 situation and his weakness for wanting to impose his will on the entire country. Troye said Trump does now want to hear any contrary opinion on how Americans are reeling from the negative impacts of the pandemic, adding that his greatest passion at the moment is to see himself win a second term in office at any cost.

While thousands of people across the country have condemned the president for not denouncing white supremacists early or hard enough, former DHS official Elizabeth Neumann said Trump has a problem with publicly denouncing white supremacy for fears of losing votes from the anarchists. However, Trump did denounce white supremacy during an NBC town hall meeting after so much pressure from all quarters of the nation.

“I denounce White supremacy, OK?” Trump finally said at last. “I’ve denounced White supremacy for years.”

Considering the recent uproar that attended the unfortunate police killing of George Floyd, and the president’s threat to deploy the military to quash the demonstrations, many top military officials condemn Trump for his targeted approach at dealing with the issue. Former Secretary of Defense, General Jim Mattis voiced out by saying Trump is “the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people.”

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, former Health and Human Services scientist Rick Bright, former Department of Homeland Security general counsel John Mitnick, former DHS Chief of Staff and current CNN contributor Miles Taylor, retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, and countless other people who have worked closely with Trump testify that the man should not be imposed on the American people for another four years term – the CNN report shows.

