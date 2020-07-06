Roulette is a game based on luck and there’s not a single formula to win at it. The same case applies to gamble in general, so roulette is not an exception. To win at roulette, you must first learn the basics. Beware of how the roulette wheel spin, understand the table structure, and the numbering therein. This gambling game like all the rest gives the house an edge over the player. Even if the player wins in the short run, the house always has an advantage in the long run.

Gaming professionals will advise you to always focus on playing roulette for fun, other than making money. If you expect to spin the roulette wheel to earn you a living, disappointment awaits you.

Another secret about playing roulette is to ensure you control your gambling habit. You do not want to experience massive losses after betting all your money away. As much as the game is addictive, ensure that you limit the money you use to bet.

Roulette Winning How-Tos

Do you want to know how exactly to be successful at roulette and stand better chances of winning money? I will outline some tips that can increase your odds in the game. It’s not necessarily a sure bet that when you apply them you will win. However, these tips will place you a notch higher in succeeding at roulette.

Always practice beforehand

Roulette shouldn’t be hard for you as a beginner if you invest some time in practice. The game provides a free version where you can sharpen your skills before playing for real money. If you choose the free version of roulette, you will access free credit that you can use to familiarize yourself with how the game is played.

Play the European roulette instead of American roulette

European roulette should always be your choice of roulette since it has better odds than its counterpart the American roulette. This means that the latter with its single zero pose a chance of wins at 37/1 while the former at 38/1. American roulette always gives the house an edge. So, if European roulette is unavailable, choose not to play roulette to prevent losing money.

What to Consider When you Place Your First Bet

Roulette is a great pastime game once you master how it’s done. Practicing how to place bets is one step towards achieving success in the game. So, when you place your first bet you have to consider some points;

Choose the right table

Roulette has various tables therefore it’s up to you to choose the right one. The European roulette table is the best since it will give you an edge over the house. Avoid the American roulette table as it’s associated with loss of money since it gives the house an edge over you. Check the Gclub Grand casino instead.

Start with basic bets and improve them as you progress

When placing your first bet, don’t combine bets at first. If you are betting on a color, stick to it. Then when you have mastered the art, you can combine the bets. Hence, you can bet on numbers, colors, and evens at a go.

Where to Practice Roulette Before You Bet Real Money

There are a variety of sites to practice free roulette. They include American Roulette Mobile, European Roulette Mobile, Euro Roulette Gold, Roulette Pro Low Limit, among others. Such sites offer you free versions of roulette so you can hone your skills. Additionally, they guide you on playing the game to the best of your ability. Thus, once you are ready to beat real money, you are good to go and try it on 918kiss.

Free roulette is also good because in case you are an addict to gambling, you won’t lose a lot of money. So, whether you are a veteran or a novice, free roulette is available for you. Through it, you can always make yourself an expert in roulette.