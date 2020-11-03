When playing online bingo, or the land-based variant at your local brick-and-mortar establishment, in this case, having a few spins on the Slots, in between games, is a regular occurrence. Whilst online Bingo games come thicker-and-faster as the games continue to develop, there’s still time for a spin, or two, of the reels, whilst you wait for the next edition of your favorite game. If you need a little help to choose a game, then read on, as we take a look at a couple of Jackpot Slots.

Fireworkz Blitz

As its name suggests, this game, from Playtech and its Virtue studios, is full of colors, explosions, and bangs. It’ll also come as no surprise that this game is full of fireworks. Unlike other Slots, there are no card symbols, fruits, bars, wilds, or scatters insight. Instead, each spin will send a range of colored rockets into a frenzy. This alternative game isn’t just fun-filled, but it also has the ability to deliver some massive cash prizes.

To set the fireworks in motion, you’ll need to wager at least 0.10 coins. Once you have done that, rockets will soar across the reels, landing payouts ranging from 0.4x to 5,000x your line bet.

Ok, so that just sounds like the basics of a bog-standard slot, right? However, we’ve promised an almighty firework display – filled with explosions. So, here it is! Instead of matching a maximum of five symbols across the reels, there is the potential to connect more than 16 rockets. And, if you’re lucky enough to match 16 (or more) of the red fireworks, your bankroll will be bolstered with a whopping progressive jackpot – which, at the time of writing, is in excess of £900,000!

Big Top Tombola

Filled with all the thrills and spills of the circus, you’ll be getting The Greatest Showman vibes with Virtue Fusion’s Big Top Tombola – where jackpots are worth up to 5,000x your initial wager.

In case you hadn’t guessed already, this five-reel, 20-pay line slot takes place within a circus-style tent, with the red circus ring and grandstand visible behind the jam-packed reels. When all the fun of the circus is involved, you’re sure to play with a smile on your face, as your search for the progressive jackpot and Golden Ticket bonus game continues.

The low-value playing card symbols – Q, K, and A – return to the reels in this game. However, it is the higher value symbols, including a dancing elephant, a clown, a lion, and a circus ringmaster, that you will want to keep your eyes out for. The tent itself is the game’s wild, replacing all other symbols to create even more winning combos. The Golden Ticket is the slot’s scatter and rolling it in on a reel one will trigger the game’s bonus feature.

If luck is on your side, and you unlock the in-game bonus, a spinning tombola will appear on your screen. Tell the ringmaster when to stop, and, when it’s done spinning, a raffle ticket displaying a win multiplier will be revealed. The multiplier will then be applied to your winning pay lines.

To pocket some of the game’s biggest prizes, you’ll need to land five of the Big Top wilds on the same pay line. However, if you want to land the massive progressive jackpot – which, at the time of writing, is sitting pretty at almost £200k – you need to be staking five credits per spin. The more pay lines, the more chance of entering the Golden Ticket bonus feature, as well.