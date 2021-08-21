UK-based sexually explicit content platform, OnlyFans, will disallow pornography content from October 1. The website which makes money when users subscribe to the sexually explicit content posted on the fan pages of members said porn will no longer be allowed. OnlyFans said this decision is necessitated by banking partners and payout providers.

“OnlyFans will prohibit the posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct,” the company stated. “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.”

Despite the upcoming ban, OnlyFans announced that content of nudity that adheres to the company’s “acceptable use policy” will be allowed to be uploaded to the website. According to Bloomberg, content creators will “still be allowed to put up nude photos and videos, provided they’re consistent with OnlyFans’ policy”.

Many sex workers sell pornographic content directly to fans using the website. OnlyFans takes 20% of the revenue generated by more than 2 million content providers, even though more than 130 million users use the platform to satisfy their lurid tastes. The company said it has paid out over $5 billion to content creators since its establishment in 2016, and some of the notable members with dedicated fan pages include Bhad Bhabie, Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Bella Thorne, Tyga, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, Rubi Rose, Tana Mongeau, and Trey Songz.

Although the majority of OnlyFans members reacted angrily to the announcement of a ban on pornographic content, the company said it will be supporting and guiding content creators through its scheduled transition in the coming days. It said it will also share more details on how the website will begin to operate from October 1 when the company implements its new policies.

“OnlyFans remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform,” the management stated. “All creators are verified prior to being able to upload any content to OnlyFans, and all uploaded content is checked by automated systems and human moderators.”

Earlier this week, the company launched OFTV, a free streaming service that will be devoid of porn. More than 100 content creators provide exclusive content that ranges from cooking, health, music, fitness, and comedy among others on OFTV and it now features more than 800 unique videos. The company has also begun to vet applications and turn down those that do not comply with its latest policies.

In July, it said 15 accounts were deactivated for containing child pornography. Out of the total 279,222 applications received worldwide in July, only 114,065 OnlyFans creator accounts were also approved.