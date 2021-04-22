If you’re thinking about starting a new career, then it’s important to think about not only jobs that you will enjoy and that have the potential to earn you a good salary but to also think about current trends and how they are likely to evolve over the course of your career.
Computer science is a discipline that’s an excellent base for people who love problem-solving and technology, and who want a skillset that is likely to both remain relevant and give them the opportunity to embark on a career that will allow them to keep expanding on their skillset.
Professional teaching
The great thing about online degrees is that they offer you the flexibility to study alongside your current work. Choosing to study online also means that you can choose a course that offers you everything you need, without having to worry about travel time or accommodation.
Point Park University Online Programs are provided by people who have worked in the fields that they are teaching on, which means that not only will you benefit from a new skillset and a qualification, but you will be learning from someone who has actually experienced your chosen career path. This means that they will be able to provide you with insider knowledge and advice on how to get ahead.
A growing field
Computer Science is a field that is predicted to grow over the next few years. According to the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics), employment in computer and information technology is likely to grow by 11% between 2019 and 2029 which is higher jobs growth than in a lot of other fields. This growth amounts to an additional 531,200 jobs.
It’s predicted that the in-demand fields within computing will be:
- Cloud computing
- Data science
- Cybersecurity
In May 2020 the average salary for people working in computer and information technology was $91,250, which is a great deal higher than in other areas.
All of this means that by studying computer science you are qualifying yourself in a growing and well-remunerated field, meaning that you are likely to have both a good level of pay and job security. Not only this, but there are a number of options within the field, so you have options down the line.
Just some of the roles that are available to computer science graduates are:
- Software developer
- Data scientist
- CIO (Chief Information Officer)
- Software tester
Create your own startup
Another great option for people with a gift for technology is creating your own startup. Tech startups can be incredibly lucrative, and rewarding for those working on them. Some of the areas where you could focus your startup are:
- Mobile app development. Every business wants an app to help their customers to engage with them, and creating them is a job that involves a huge amount of creativity and skill that means that successful app developers are in demand.
- Software development. Software development is a huge field with a variety of possible niches. Perhaps you want to help businesses to improve their processes, or perhaps you want to write a video game. Either way, software development is in demand everywhere.
- Cybersecurity. With more businesses operating in the cloud, the people who keep their information safe are in high demand. This means that you can command a high price for your work.