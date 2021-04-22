If you’re thinking about starting a new career, then it’s important to think about not only jobs that you will enjoy and that have the potential to earn you a good salary but to also think about current trends and how they are likely to evolve over the course of your career.

Computer science is a discipline that’s an excellent base for people who love problem-solving and technology, and who want a skillset that is likely to both remain relevant and give them the opportunity to embark on a career that will allow them to keep expanding on their skillset.

Professional teaching

The great thing about online degrees is that they offer you the flexibility to study alongside your current work. Choosing to study online also means that you can choose a course that offers you everything you need, without having to worry about travel time or accommodation.

Point Park University Online Programs are provided by people who have worked in the fields that they are teaching on, which means that not only will you benefit from a new skillset and a qualification, but you will be learning from someone who has actually experienced your chosen career path. This means that they will be able to provide you with insider knowledge and advice on how to get ahead.

A growing field

Computer Science is a field that is predicted to grow over the next few years. According to the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics), employment in computer and information technology is likely to grow by 11% between 2019 and 2029 which is higher jobs growth than in a lot of other fields. This growth amounts to an additional 531,200 jobs.

It’s predicted that the in-demand fields within computing will be:

Cloud computing

Data science

Cybersecurity

In May 2020 the average salary for people working in computer and information technology was $91,250, which is a great deal higher than in other areas.

All of this means that by studying computer science you are qualifying yourself in a growing and well-remunerated field, meaning that you are likely to have both a good level of pay and job security. Not only this, but there are a number of options within the field, so you have options down the line.

Just some of the roles that are available to computer science graduates are:

Software developer

Data scientist

CIO (Chief Information Officer)

Software tester

Create your own startup

Another great option for people with a gift for technology is creating your own startup. Tech startups can be incredibly lucrative, and rewarding for those working on them. Some of the areas where you could focus your startup are: