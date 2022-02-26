Nokia Launches Nokia C2, Nokia C21, and Nokia C21 Plus With Moderate Features

The manufacturing company behind Nokia nostalgic phones, HMD Global, has launched three new Nokia brands into the market. The line-up is the Nokia C2 2nd Edition, the Nokia C21, and the Nokia C21 Plus, models. The company revealed the three new phones at the ongoing Mobile World Congress event in Spain.

These entry-level phones come with minimal functionalities and many specifications seen in 2014 models. They have an Android 11 Go edition operating system and all come with removable batteries. Below are the particular features of each of these new phones:

· Nokia C2 2nd Edition

– Soc: Unnamed 4-core @ 1.5GHz

– RAM & Storage: 1 or 2GB + 32GB; microSD up to 256GB

– Display: 5.7″ LCD @ 480 x 960

– Software: Android 11 (Go Edition)

– Power: 2,400mAh removable battery; 5W charging

– Cameras: 5MP rear / 2MP front

– Connectivity: LTE (Cat. 4), Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5

– Peripherals: Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio, wired + wireless FM

– Size: 154 x 75.9 x 9.55mm, 180g

– Colors: Blue, Grey

– Availability: April for €79 and up (May for £75 and up)

· Nokia C21

– Soc: Unisoc SC9863a

– RAM & Storage: 2 or 3GB + 32GB; microSD up to 256GB

– Display: 6.5″ LCD @ 720 x 1600

– Software: Android 11 (Go Edition)

– Power: 3,000mAh; 5W charging

– Cameras: 8MP rear / 5MP front

– Connectivity: LTE (Cat. 4), Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2

– Peripherals: Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio, wired FM, fingerprint

– Size: 170 x 77.9 x 8.8mm, 195g

– Colors: Dark Blue, Warm Grey

– Availability: End of March for €99 and up

· Nokia C21 Plus

– Soc: Unisoc SC9863a

– RAM & Storage: 2 or 3GB + 32GB / 4GB + 64GB; microSD up to 256GB

– Display: 6.5″ LCD @ 720 x 1600

– Software: Android 11 (Go Edition)

– Power: 4,000mAh (5,050mAh for 4+64GB); 10W charging

– Cameras: 13MP + 2MP depth rear / 5MP front

– Connectivity: LTE (Cat. 4), Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2

– Peripherals: Micro-USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm audio, wired FM, fingerprint

– Size: 165 x 75.9 x 8.55mm, 178g/191g; IP52

– Colors: Dark Cyan, Warm Grey

– Availability: April for €119 or £100 and up

The Android 11 Go Edition on the new phones will only be supported with free security updates for two years, and only basic apps will come preinstalled on the models. Nokia does not plan to launch the phones in the United States, but they will widely be available in North America and other global markets.