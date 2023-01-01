Mega Millions Jackpot Rises to $785 Million with No Winnings on Friday

No one won the winning numbers of 1, 3, 6, 44, and 51 with gold Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 3x on Friday. The jackpot would have been $685 million if anyone had won the game on Friday, but it will rise to about $785 million on Tuesday night if anyone is lucky enough to win it.

The lucky winner of $785 million will have the money paid out as an annuity over a 29-year period, or choose a reduced lump sum of $395 million. If anyone wins the jackpot of $785 million on Tuesday, the winning will be the fourth-largest since Mega Millions started more than 20 years ago.

This is the 7th time that the jackpot will exceed $600 million in more than 20 years.

The highest prize of $1.537 billion was won on October 23, 2018; and then on July 29, 2022, one person from Illinois won $1.337 billion by picking up the entire six winning numbers. Two persons won with a single ticket in Des Plaines, Illinois, in July, and they split the winning $780.5 million as a cash option.

The lack of a winner at Friday’s drawing marked the 22nd straight time that drawings would be made without anyone winning the entire six numbers in the current game. But on Friday, one person in Ohio matched five white balls and won $1 million.

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million. The game is played in 45 states, including Washington DC, and the US Virgin Islands.