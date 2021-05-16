The body of a 4-year-old was found in a neighborhood street in Dallas. Police authorities said he was gruesomely murdered with some edged weapon and a man is in custody in connection with the crime, CNN reports.

The body of the slain child was discovered by a woman, Antwainese Square, 39, who went out jogging very early on Saturday morning. She called the police around 6:50 am to notify them of the crime and the police determined that the boy must have been killed around 5 am that morning.

Assistant Police Chief Albert Martinez said the child was murdered violently and that he is shocked at the level of violence deployed in killing the innocent child. He said the police will leave no stones unturned in apprehending the killer or killers of the boy and bringing them to the book.

“A child was murdered through a violent act,” Albert Martinez stated. We believe an edged weapon was used. Even we as police officers, are shocked. We’re very angry about what has happened to the small child.”

The authorities did not reveal the name of the child, but it is determined that he resided in the southwest Dallas neighborhood of The Woods where his body was discovered. Police on horseback and FBI agents combed the area and a wooded biking trail close to where the body was found, Yahoo News wrote.

“It breaks my heart,” Square said. “And now I’m afraid. Now I’m paranoid. Because I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what’s going on. I mean just knowing that someone out there is capable of killing a child; that alone is just unsettling.”

The name of the suspect arrested in connection with the boy’s killing has not been released until he is booked into the Dallas County Jail. Martinez said police authorities will pursue justice for the slain boy and his family, and that prosecuting his killer will bring closure to his family and the entire community.

He urged anyone with a home surveillance video of the incident to contact the police to give assistance.

Source: cnn.com