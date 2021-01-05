Setting up a Local SEO for your law firm is a great marketing strategy as most people tend to run a Google search when sourcing a law firm for advice or representation near them.

Why You Need Local SEO for Your Law Firm

We are living in an era where everything runs in a digital space. Your potential clients are most likely to run an online search on a local law firm near them. Hence why lawyer local SEO for your firm is mandatory for the following reasons:

There’s a higher chance of your firm’s website to appear on the search engine results. Research confirms that a good percentage of most Google searches are local. The search engine displays a map for the business close to the users’ location

Importance of Local SEO for Your Law Firm

A well-curated and local SEO is helpful to a law firm’s local ranking as well as for the following reasons

The local SEO boosts your law firm’s website ranking on the search engine, which drives more traffic to your website. Your law firm needs local ranking since most people will be searching for a law firm near them. The traffic attracted to your law firm’s website as well as positive reviews makes the site more noticeable hence attracting more business. An adequately curated local SEO campaign will create a good buzz needed to push your business to the top against other firms in your area. When a potential client initiates contact-based off on the search engine results, it is highly likely they are already interested in your services.

Optimizing your Law Firm’s Local SEO

Just setting up a local SEO for your legal services isn’t enough to get you the kind of traction you need. Here are a few tips on how to improve your chances of getting a higher ranking:

Make sure to list your page in the relevant category properly. Having a physical location increases your chances of showing up at the top of the page suggestions. Ensure to attach the correct name, address, and phone number of your law firm. This way, it is easier for clients to get in touch or locate your office. Attach inbound links directed to your website and internal links that lead the user to another page within your firm’s website. For better engagement, add pictures of your office, your team. Clients are more likely to work with you if they can put a face to the name.

Cost of Setting up Local SEO

Setting up effective local SEO can be a stressful process. The cost is determined by a set of essential questions that you should consider beforehand:

What is market competition like? What are your target cases? What’s your level of aggression? Is your current local SEO effective? Have you ever been penalized by Google?

Answering the above questions will help determine the cost of setting up local SEO for your Law firm website

Implement Local SEO

Legal firms tend to assume they can attract a broader market by targeting different geographical areas as opposed to just focusing on their locality. That is not the case since a law firm that disregards potential clientele within their neighborhood is likely to fail.

The firm becomes disregarded by the locals since they don’t feel any initiative from said firm to offer their services to them, making it even more impossible for the firm to attract any clients from other areas. So it’s advisable that you start from home first.