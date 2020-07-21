Live Roulette is one of the nation’s favorite pastimes, and it’s easy to see why. With many variations to choose from, there’s a Roulette game for everyone! If the standard online Roulette games don’t float your boat, then get yourself over to https://casino.paddypower.com/c/live-roulette and try out some of the live online Roulette games. That’s right, you heard us – live online Roulette games! Read on to find out more.

Live Prestige Roulette

Enter this game feeling prestigious as you get up close and personal with some of the finest croupiers, tables, and software that the online gambling world has to offer! Another great development by Playtech, Live Prestige Roulette is undoubtedly one of the best ways to participate in a more immersive online gaming experience.

Alongside the live gaming action that fills this game, players also have the chance to win up to 35x their original stake, on a single bet. Gameplay begins for as little as 0.50 coins, with the chance to bet up to 200 coins if you so wish. Live Roulette, in general, takes the traditional game and gives it a much-needed modern twist. The original integrity of the game remains intact, with a betting board and wheel that feature 37 numbers, ranging from zero to 36. The aim of the game is still to predict where the ball will land, with multiple ways to make your bets as general or specific as you like.

As well as getting to watch the wheel spin, the ball settles into place and the croupier comment on the action in real-time, there are also various ways to bag your win. In this game, you can not only bet on single and groups of numbers but also red/black, odd/even, and hi/lo! Players can save betting formulations and use in-game stats to guide their betting decisions – elevating the classic gambling experience by a long shot!

Live American Roulette

Based on the American version of Roulette, this live-action game presents multiple ways to win, with a somewhat familiar layout. At this table, you’ll need to stake a minimum of 0.50 credits to get the wheel spinning, with the opportunity to bet as big as 200 coins also available. Once your initial bet has been accepted, you may place your chips on any of the following predictions:

Single numbers, two or three number splits, quads or streets (five numbers)

Dozens of columns

Red or black

High or low

Odd or even

Get any of your bets fulfilled and you could stand to win up to 35x your original wager! To keep the vibes of the game quick and sharp, you will also have the chance to save up to five sequences, allowing you to place your tried-and-trusted bets at just the touch of a button! This feature also allows you to stay ahead of the 15-second countdown timer with ease, ensuring that you never miss the start of a new round. So, no need to worry about getting distracted by your bright-eyed, live croupier, as your bets are already taken care of. Not only can you play from the comfort of your own home, but you can also sit back and relax, as you watch the wheel spin and hope that your numbers come up!