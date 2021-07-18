A Law and Order actor, 41-year-old Isaiah Stokes, has been arraigned for murder after allegedly shooting a man 11 times. Security footage showed Stokes who lived in Jamaica, getting out of a car and approaching a man behind the wheels of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and shot him severally.

The murdered man was identified to be Tyrone Jones, 37, who lived less than two miles away from the scene.

According to investigators, Stokes hunted and killed Jones on the afternoon of February 7 at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 200th Street in Queens. The Queens District Attorney’s Office did not reveal what actually transpired between Stokes and Jones and if there was a motive, but Stokes was arraigned in court on charges of second-degree murder and weapons possession, Fox News reports.

Prosecutors said he faces up to 25 years in prison or even life imprisonment if convicted of the charges.

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm.”

Stokes acted in Law and Order, Power, and Boardwalk Empire and also featured in other movies. He is also into music performance with the recording name I$aiah.

Source: nypost.com