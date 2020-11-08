Apple opened the pre-order processing for interested users for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max today and almost immediately users have started reporting that their order statuses now show “preparing to ship” meaning fat we might be having the beauties sooner than we thought.

Once an order status shows “preparing to ship” buyers cannot cancel the orders and they will almost immediately be able to track the journey of their phones using UPS My Choice or using the reference number of the order if they are in the United States. Apple announced that the first set of buyers who placed their orders for the phones this morning will get their delivery on Nov.

There seems to be an adequate number of first production stocks available as people continue ordering the smartphones though some colors and versions of the iPhone 12 Pro Max will not be delivered by some carriers until the end of November or early December.

Carriers of The iPhone 12 Mini seem to have many of the models in stock meaning that users can have it delivered on the specified launch date. Models of both iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will also be available in stores for buyers who are willing to face the long queues on the launch date, 9to5mac reports.

Many users are going for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro Max in Pacific Blue according to Loup Ventures. Buyers are also showing interest in the iPhone 12 Pro in the same Pacific Blue color. According to videos circulating online, the iPhone 12 Mini is one of the smallest phones produced by Apple in years while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the company’s biggest iPhone.

The iPhone Mini, like its name suggests, has a 5.4-inch display screen as against the 6.1-inch display screen in iPhone 12, though the two phones have all other specifications in common. Priced at $729, it is one of the lowest in terms of the price of the newly released iPhone 12 series. iPhone 12 Pro Max on the other hand has a screen display size of 6.7 inches. It is easily the biggest iPhone ever made and is priced at $1,099.

Source: theverge.com