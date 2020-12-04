The United States government has reportedly given the Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, an offer to accept that the charges leveled against her are correct; and in return, she would be allowed to leave Canada for China. The report stated that the information was revealed by officials who are a part of the case, WSJ reports.

There would be more talks with Meng’s lawyers this week and sources have stated that the Donald Trump administration wants to close Meng’s case before January 20 when he would be handing over to President-elect Joe Biden. Meng who is also the daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the creator of Huawei was arrested in Canada in 2018. She and the company have been accused of financial fraud in connection with the sanction against Iran.

The United States claims that the CFO did not reveal to major financial institutions that Huawei was dealing with Skycom, an Iranian company that has since been revealed to be one of Huawei’s subsidiaries. Skycom had allegedly been providing banking services to Huawei, a violation of the sanction that the nation has leveled against Iran.

According to the reports, Meng is being given the opportunity to admit that she and her company violated the sanction with their acts. In return, she would be allowed to leave Canada and return to China. In Canada, her activities have been limited to her house since she was released on bail, CNBC writes.

The sources also stated that Meng has so far refused the deal, insisting that the charges leveled against her are wrong. Her arrest, being the daughter of a notable Chinese businessman, escalated the already tense relationship between the two countries. Huawei is one of the leading tech countries in the Asian countries, and China considers a sanction against the company as a sanction against the whole of the country.

The United States government is insisting that the phone manufacturer appears to be a threat to the security of the country. The administration has made moves to get other countries to stop Huawei from mounting its 5G network masts, thereby cutting short Huawei’s sales. To further dampen the sales and revenue of the company, the United States has stopped it from being able to do business with chip-manufacturing companies in the United States. Chips are one of the major units in Huawei’s production line.

The trial’s outcome is towards extraditing Meng to her country but things have been dragging on since she was arrested last December with both parties failing to reach an agreement. There have been many hearings and the trial might drag on for longer if an agreement is not reached between the two parties.

