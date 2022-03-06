How to Install Residential Solar Systems: Everything You Need to Know

Did you know that switching to solar can save you a significant amount of money? Depending on where you live, you could eliminate your electric bill completely.

Have you ever wanted to know how to install residential solar systems? If you are thinking about solar installation for your own property, here is a brief guide for how solar energy can change your life.

Find a Reputable Solar Company

Unless you have previous experience with installing residential solar panels, you will likely need to partner with a solar company for your solar panel system. You can get recommendations from friends and family, or do a simple internet search to find the best vendors in your area.

Make sure that you go over your solar system budget so you know what to expect. When you get an estimate from a solar company, have them document it so you can have a written record.

Many solar companies also offer payment plans so that you can afford your solar panel system. Ask about financing so you can get a good idea of what you will pay every month for your solar system budget.

Estimate Your Power Usage

Next, you need to get an estimate of your power usage. You can find this on your electric bill, which shows your rates as well as your total usage.

You can then compare your power usage to how much power an average solar panel system generates. You may want to overestimate for months when you use more power than others.

Have a Backup Energy Source

You should plan to have a backup source of energy when you have your residential solar panels. One of the benefits of solar panels is that you can store excess energy in batteries.

If you do not feel completely comfortable with solar as your main energy source, you can also stay hooked to the electric grid. This way, you can always have power even if you run out of solar energy or something goes wrong.

Learn About Tax Credits

One of the biggest benefits of solar power is that you can take advantage of the Federal Solar Tax Credit. Using this credit, you can write off a significant portion of your solar installation cost.

Research your state and city to see if there are other credits that you qualify for. You may be surprised when you see how the savings stack up.

Learn How to Install Residential Solar Systems

If you have ever wanted to learn how to install residential solar systems, you should not feel intimated by the process. With this guide, you can have your own residential solar panels up and running in no time.

Would you like to learn more about how you can do more to have a greener lifestyle? Take a look at our site for more tips and tricks for saving energy in every area of your life.