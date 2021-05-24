Gaming is one of the most exciting and popular hobbies, with constant innovation adding new experiences and features that always keep it fresh and engaging. If you’re looking for something new as the relative isolation of the pandemic rolls on, gaming is a great option.

Gaming is not just shooting and killing, as many people erroneously think; it is about choices, exploring, seeing wonderful places, taking a punch of adrenaline, resolving mysteries, and many other great experiences. Figuring out where to start can seem overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be stressful.

Figure Out Your Mission

Video games cover many genres and types of activities, from exploring exotic places in search of treasure to running for your life through magical forests and war-torn streets. Some can be relaxing, while others are exciting, emotional, or even scary. Some require more dexterity and memory skills, while others allow you to tap into your creative side.

To find the perfect beginner’s game for you, ask yourself what you want out of the experience. One helpful way to choose your first game is to look into games that fall into the genres you enjoy reading and watching already.

Know Who’s On Your Team

The next step in your beginning gamer journey is to figure out who you will be playing with. If you want to venture into gaming alone, you will likely want to choose first-person games, where you will make all the decisions and deal with the consequences.

On the other hand, if you decide to play with your friends, you will have the opportunity to form a team where loyalty and collaboration play a significant role. More experienced friends can also show you the ropes, recommend games, and so on.

Family-friendly games will be full of laughter, joy, and pure and simple entertainment. Tons of them are suitable for family members of different ages. Some popular examples are Mario Party and Animal Crossing, but the possibilities are truly endless.

Ensure Your Equipment Can Handle the Challenge

Online gaming can be demanding on your devices, and console gaming can require pricey equipment. Although the creators of games try their best to reach as many people as possible, today’s games increasingly require the use of up-to-date computer equipment if you want to enjoy their full potential. You may also need to update your WiFi connection to at least 10 Mbps.

One of the greatest enemies of all gamers is lag, which is created by slow equipment or weak internet connection. Lag can take all the fun out of a game at the pivotal moment. If you’re getting into games and wondering why your computer is lagging, you may need to have it looked at by a professional or need a new device with higher specs.

Once you’re sure this is a hobby you want to pursue, you can consider making bigger purchases such as a good gaming PC or even a gaming console.

Practice the Basics

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that you’re doing this for fun, so there’s no reason to overwork yourself to figure things out. Don’t worry if you have to adjust the difficulty level as you play. Whatever makes the experience most enjoyable is the way to go!

In addition to asking for more experienced friends, you can also turn to the internet for guidance. There are plenty of walkthrough videos out there, and people dedicated to creating accessible gaming content. There are even entire communities that follow gaming streamers and dissect tricky spots of games—adding another new dimension to your new hobby.

Get Going With Gaming

The world of gaming is diverse and exciting. Games are often under-rated as entertainment. They can be full of adventure, emotion, passion and can also help you exercise your mental skills like problem-solving and memory and even increase your dexterity. More importantly, they’re a lot of fun.

The fun begins from the moment you choose the character that will represent you throughout the entire journey of the game. In some games, you can almost make a clone of yourself, choosing your skin color, hair, eyes, and more.

The game will reveal the story of your life and what is expected of you, and you will make decisions that will determine you to follow one path or another. You will find yourself alone, as a couple or in a group, and you will feel your heart beating strong before the challenges you will have to overcome.

Gaming will lead you to a world from which you will not want to leave.