A gunman has committed suicide after killing eight people in Indianapolis. The suspect, who is known to law enforcement agencies, shot four people dead outside the FedEx Ground facility and four others inside the building. Police are yet to release the name of the suspect and the names of the eight people who lost their lives in the incident.

According to inside sources, the family of the suspect had reached out to law enforcement some months ago to warn them that the suspect is a ticking bomb and should be taken care of. But law enforcement could not apparently attend to the warning due to the scarcity of evidence to work on. However, the police are currently said to be searching the house of the man to gather clues that might give indications of what his motives were.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett expressed dismay at the incident and commiserated with the deceased and their loved ones. He also sympathized with eyewitnesses who barely managed to escape with their lives, saying they will “endure the memories of this horrific crime” for their entire lives. Indianapolis police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said the incident happened on Thursday night. He said the suspect just disembarked from his car and began shooting randomly at everyone.

“There was no confrontation with anyone that was there,” McCartt said. “There was no disturbance, there was no argument. He just appeared to randomly start shooting.”

President Joe Biden condemned the mass shooting on strong terms and said he has instructed homeland security to get to the root of the shooting. He said he has asked that flags be flown at half-mast at the White House and other public buildings and military posts. He added that he has also tasked the Justice Department and Congress to pass legislation on gun violence, universal background checks, and a ban on high-capacity weapons.

“Vice President Harris and I have been briefed by our homeland security team on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, where a lone gunman murdered eight people and wounded several more in the dark of night,” Biden said. “Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act. Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation. We can, and must, do more to act and to save lives.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, VP Kamala Harris, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, FedEx CEO, and Chairman Frederick W. Smith, and top leaders of the Indiana City-County Council have all spoken out against the unfortunate incident.

