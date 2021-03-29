If you have been hurt due to someone else’s negligent actions, taking the right steps to secure financial compensation is crucial. If you are considering filing a lawsuit or personal injury claim, contact Alex Petraglia for expert legal representation.

Each personal injury claim will be unique. However, there are certain steps that you should take no matter what type of injury claim or lawsuit you file. Below, we will examine several of the basic elements of the personal injury claims process.

Seeking a Medical Examination

When you have been injured, you should seek appropriate medical attention. This is true even if you do not believe that your injury is severe.

Some types of injury will only display symptoms weeks or months after the accident. Your own personal health and safety should always be your top priority.

Consulting with a Personal Injury Attorney

After seeking medical care, schedule a consultation with a qualified attorney like Alexander Petraglia. Speaking with a skilled personal injury lawyer will help you to understand your legal options. Without legal guidance, it will be challenging to secure the best outcome.

Do not speak to any insurance companies or other parties about your accident without legal representation. The goal of insurance providers is to minimize the amount of money that you receive.

If an insurer asks you to sign documents or provide specific information, speak with a trusted lawyer first. An experienced legal professional can help you to avoid settlement offers that will undervalue your injury.

Filing a Personal Injury Claim

Once you have secured legal representation, your attorney can help you to file a personal injury claim. Your lawyer will inform the liable party’s insurance provider that you plan to file a claim against them.

When you file your claim, the presence of an accomplished lawyer will communicate that you are serious. In some instances, this can result in a higher settlement offer.

Gathering Evidence

The next step in your personal injury case is to gather relevant evidence. Evidence will help your attorney to build the strongest case possible for you.

The following types of evidence are useful for personal injury claims:

Medical records

Any related bills, invoices, or receipts

Police accident reports

Witness evidence and testimony

When you have collected the relevant evidence in your case, negotiations can begin.

Securing Settlements or Filing Lawsuits

Your personal injury attorney will negotiate with the liable party or their insurance company. If negotiations are successful, you will receive an appropriate settlement for your injuries. Many cases resolve without the need for a trial. A failed negotiation, however, may lead to a personal injury lawsuit.

When your attorney files a lawsuit on your behalf, you will begin the litigation process. Litigation involves exchanging information with the other involved parties and the courts. This exchange of information is followed by a trial.

During a trial, a judge or jury will weigh the relevant evidence and make a decision in your case. An experienced trial attorney like Alexander Petraglia can provide the legal expertise necessary to guide you through the entire personal injury claims process.

About Alexander Petraglia

Mr. Petraglia got his B.A, J.D., and a Major in Sociology from Case Western Reserve University Law School in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a law clerk at Legal Aid Society in 2013 and spent two years at Cuyahoga County Public Defender’s Office. He also worked at Kurt Law Office and as a trial attorney as Hamilton County Public Defender.

Mr. Petraglia currently works at Deters Law Office, where he has participated in medical malpractice trials, class action suits, and successful wrongful injury settlements. He is devoted to zealously protecting his clients’ health, wealth, and liberty.