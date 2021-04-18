Most people who have experienced an injury out of someone else’s negligence will advise you to hire an attorney. They understand how fast lawsuits can get complicated and how having a lawyer by your side makes everything easier.

So, where do you start looking and what do you consider when hiring a personal injury attorney?

Do I Need a Personal Injury Attorney?

After an injury, you may be wondering how to tell you to have a good personality injury case or if it’s worth filing a claim. An attorney reviews your case to determine this, plus the total cost of your damages. Most law firms even provide this first consultation at no charge.

Hiring a personal injury attorney increases your chances of having a favorable outcome from your lawsuit. is also important to remember that the liable party’s insurance company will have a lawyer and an adjuster to conduct negotiation meetings. You will be at a great disadvantage if you choose to go without legal representation.

Luckily, most personal injury attorneys work on a contingency basis, so you don’t have to worry about legal fees until your lawsuit settles.

Where to Look for a Personal Injury Attorney

Referrals

There’s a reason most lawyers still believe in the word of mouth referrals as a sure way of getting new clients. Because it is still effective.

Start by asking around among your relatives, friends, and colleagues who have worked with a lawyer before. Remember to research more about your potential attorney and hold an interview to determine if they are the right choice.

Online Research

The internet is an ocean of information, including that on your next personal injury lawyer. Look for local attorneys by using the “near me” qualifier or typing your location. For instance, “attorneys near me” or “personal injury attorney in Phoenix.”

After getting a list of potential lawyers, find out more from their websites, directory listings, or other sources.

Social Media

When looking to hire an attorney, social media is best used for secondary research. This means that you already have a list of attorneys that you need to find more information about.

Examine their values and whether they match what you have seen or heard from other sources.

Local Bar Association

Your local bar association has a directory of attorneys and is a great place to start, especially if you are after anonymity.

Select a number of personal injury attorneys and do your due diligence to find out more about their practice and experience.

What Should I Consider When Hiring?

Training and Experience

You’ll want to hire a lawyer who has handled and won personal injury cases similar to yours. This means that they possess the right legal knowledge to protect your rights, and the know-how to deal with stubborn insurance companies as well.

Cost and Billing System

It is also important to hire an attorney who is within your budget range. Normally, a personal injury attorney only collects their fees after winning the lawsuit. You’ll only pay for related legal costs such as court fees.

Ask your attorney about their billing system to determine how much money will be deducted from your final settlement as lawyer fees.

Specialty

Personal injuries can occur in a myriad of situations. They include product liability, medical negligence, premises liability, road accidents, and animal bites.

While most personal injury attorneys can handle any type of related cases, it is better to hire one who has specialized in your type of claim.

Client Reviews

When you are considering hiring a particular attorney, it is critical to know their experience with previous clients. Look for client reviews in places such as directory listings and social media.

How does the firm respond to criticism or negative replies? This information can predict the kind of services you will receive too.