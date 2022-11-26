Glitches with Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Set Off Payment Refund Requests

Many players frustrated with the latest Pokémon Scarlet & Violet performance have begun to request payment refunds. The 9th generation Nintendo game has not met the expectations of some players and trainers, and the technical glitches have inspired lots of disgruntled comments on social media.

While some players expressed frustrations with the latest release – which hit the market some days ago – some others have not voiced their experiences with the game yet. Some rate the release as below former entries made by Nintendo, with many prodding others to voice their discontent with the game until the manufacturer does something about the technical failures.

A Pokémon gamer revealed on Reddit that he got a refund after complaining about the tech issues he was having with Scarlet & Violet, prodding others to equally make requests for a refund. He stated that the fact that he got a refund is testimony to the fact that Nintendo is aware of the problem making people are complaining about with its latest release.

“I got a refund from the shop last night of Violet after feeling the game is not in a state I feel accepted for a AAA release,” the Reddit user stated. “The rep actually told me that given the situation regarding the state of Pokémon S/V, she would elevate my case to ensure the refund was approved. It was approved an hour later. The fact that the rep knew the issues I was talking about means it’s getting attention.”

But another player who requested for refund was not so lucky as his request was turned down. The Nintendo Contact Centre Europe Team told him that refunds cannot be honored since customers knew of the no-refund policy before completing their gaming purchases.

“We’re sorry to hear you are experiencing difficulties with Pokémon Violet,” a rep responded. “We know that this won’t be the answer you were hoping for, but for a variety of reasons, we are unable to provide refunds for Nintendo eShop content purchases. We tried to make sure this was clear before the transaction was made, both in the agreement you accepted as well as onscreen just prior to completing the transaction…”

This situation has necessitated the need for Pokémon gamers or other Nintendo users to review testimonials posted on third-party websites before making future Nintendo titles. All potential customers may however not require to do this, but it might be the best thing to do for all the newest gaming releases, or to wait for about one week after releases to learn of any issues before making purchases.