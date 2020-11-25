If you’re a gamer and you’re out of ideas on where to find top video games, Finese Gift Cards has the answer for you. They are a leading brand that offers the widest range of gift and game cards such as Xbox Live, Steam Wallet, Facebook Game, World of Warcraft, and many more.

World of Warcraft

There isn’t a single gamer in the world who doesn’t know what World of Warcraft is, period. So, this game card is a perfect gift for every gamer, regardless of how passionate they are about their favorite way of entertainment.

WoW offers endless hours of fantastic gameplay, accompanied by super immersive storytelling, mind-bending graphics and stunning visuals, incredible audio, breathtakingly beautiful landscapes, and so much more.

It's the seventh expansion of one of the biggest and most popular MMORPG games of all time. Enter the survival mode, test your might, work on your skills, fight the forces of evil, hack and slash your way through every quest, and conquer the game on your own accord.

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One)

Red Dead Redemption took the gaming world by storm in 2010 with its first installment. The game was an instant hit, gathering millions of fans from every corner of the planet. The way the game displays the zombie-infested Wild West Era is simply way too original to be left unnoticed.

RRD 2 was first released in 2018. The story centers around the main character, Arthur Morgan, who has to fight the criminals and outcasts like himself while planning heists. The game will keep you on edge at all times. It’s packed with excellent features, including:

Photorealistic, real-life graphics

Online gaming mode

Campaign mode

Open-world settings

Side quests

Random encounters

Free (personalized) interaction with other characters

Health maintenance

If you want to find out more about all the features and exciting items Red Dead Redemption 2 for Xbox One has to offer

Halo 5: Guardians (Xbox One)

Halo game series is one of the most popular game series among modern gamers all over the world. Each installment was a hit, so the fifth edition isn’t any different. Top graphics, amazing gaming action, astounding audio effects, immersive story, and the 60 FPS ratio will ensure you have top class gameplay experience. When it comes to the in-game features, you’re in for a real treat:

Epic campaign mode

Warzone multiplayer mode with up to 24 other players

Warzone firefight

Arena multiplayer mode (4 on 4 combat)

So, if you're a gamer looking for a nice gift for yourself or you want to surprise a gamer in your life



