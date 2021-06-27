The FDA has warned that getting vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines carries the risks of heart inflammation after the second dose. The FDA revised the fact sheets for both vaccines after it found that people below the age of 30 run the risks of developing myocarditis and pericarditis for the vaccines.

With more than 300 million COVID-19 vaccines of both Pfizer and Moderna already administered to people, the CDC disclosed that it received about 1,200 reports of rare heart inflammation. Many of the affected patients reported experiencing chest pains, shortness of breath, a pounding heart, and feelings of a fluttering, fast-beating heart.

Following this development, the FDA and CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) held a conference where it was resolved on Wednesday that the fact sheets for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines be updated.

“The data presented at this meeting reinforced the FDA’s decision to revise the fact sheets and further informed the specific revisions,” the ACIP stated. “The data presented at this meeting reinforced the FDA’s decision to revise the fact sheets and further informed the specific revisions.”

Myocarditis is the inflammation of the muscles of the heart, and pericarditis is the inflammation of the tissues around the heart (pericardium). However, the FDA and CDC revealed that almost all the young patients that experienced rare heart inflammation after getting two shots of the vaccines recovered fully after minor treatments.

Acting FDA Commissioner, Janet Woodcock, said the benefits of vaccination still outweigh the risks of heart inflammation and urged people to ensure they receive the shots to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“The risk of myocarditis and pericarditis appears to be very low given the number of vaccine doses that have been administered,” Janet Woodcock said. “The benefits of Covid-19 vaccination continue to outweigh the risks, given the risk of Covid-19 diseases and related, potentially severe, complications.”

The CDC and FDA said they will continue to monitor reports of heart inflammation among people who have received the full dosages of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines.

Source: cnbc.com