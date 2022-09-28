Eugenio Pallisco’s 10 Simple Steps to a Healthy Lifestyle

If you’re looking for a quick fix, there is no such thing. Cutting carbs, counting calories, and miracle diets simply do not work. But what will? Here are ten quick tips from Eugenio Pallisco that can help you achieve your fitness goals and live a healthier lifestyle.

1. Food Is Fuel

Considering your body is a fine-tuned machine, you’ll get out of it what you put into it. The necessity for some changes is obvious. You know sugary drinks and pastries won’t get you to your goal, so why eat them? Those foods chosen based on emotions won’t feed your body what it truly needs.

2. Get Active

If all you can do right now is go for a walk for a couple of 20-minute sessions per day, make sure you do so. Make sure it’s non-negotiable and go further if you can.

3. Take Recovery Seriously

You’ll never have more energy if you don’t rest sufficiently. Target about eight hours of sleep a night. If it was an intense day, do something active but not as intense the following day so you can recover.

4. Consider Reducing Your Caffeine Intake

Caffeine is addictive because it releases adrenaline into your system. The problem with consuming too much is that your adrenals become depleted over time. Try switching to half-caff or tea, the latter of which contains L-Theanine, which helps you feel well.

5. Take Responsibility for You

It shouldn’t matter if it’s below freezing outside or 110 degrees; you have to stay committed to your goals. You can get and stay healthy.

6. Prep Your Meals

You will have problems if choosing fast food is more accessible than vegetables. But if you prepare your meals ahead of time (like on a Sunday afternoon), you’ll have healthy grab-and-go options throughout the week.

7. Stay Flexible

It’s good to make an appointment with yourself for regular workouts — establishing routines is good — but feel free to shake it up a little, too. Mondays don’t always have to be leg day, and you don’t always have to use dumbbells. Try resistance bands or go for a run on a lovely day. If your workouts are fun and interesting, you’re more likely to keep at them.

8. Know Why

Find a reason you absolutely must succeed at your health goals, write it down, and stick it somewhere prominent if that helps. Knowing why you want a healthy lifestyle is most of the battle.

9. Read, Think, and Write It Down

Consume good books, whether print or audio, take time to think, and then write down your thoughts. Keep a journal, especially on your good days. An arsenal of encouraging words can make all the difference.

10. Bring a Confidant

You don’t have to go alone. Bring a friend with you. Sometimes having someone to encourage you a little bit is all you need to make significant changes, so reach out and ask for help.

About Eugenio Pallisco

Eugenio Pallisco is a specialist in strength and power development through the lens of CrossFit. He regularly teaches fitness, including high-intensity cardio such as swimming and cycling, agility techniques, and more, throughout the greater Dallas, Texas, area. Eugenio Pallisco has made it his life’s work to empower individuals with the knowledge, willpower, confidence, and proper technique to achieve their fitness goals.