It appears likely that there will soon be a federal decree legalizing cannabis products across the United States. Europe looks likely to follow the lead of the United States, legalizing cannabis products where they’ve already granted CBD products onto their shelves for medicinal purposes.

As this development continues, and more and more consumers are able to purchase cannabis products from the internet or from their local drug stores, it looks likely that any start-up in this space will be in for huge profits—helping to make their owners a cool salary in the meantime. Here’s what you’ll need to begin your business.

Growing

You need to grow the plant in order to process and synthesize it for the mass market. Oftentimes, this will mean setting up in a warehouse, where you can grow several hundred plants at once—after all, the yield is everything when it comes to your profits.

So, you’re going to need a base, a warehouse in which to keep your plants, and all of the paraphernalia related to growing cannabis plants on an industrial scale. This means UV lights, watering systems, heart-monitoring systems, and the all-important soil and fertilizer that you’ll use to plant your different species of cannabis.

With all of this bought and installed, you’ll be ready to grow your first batch of cannabis plants—which you’ll later use to sell different products to the mass market.

Synthesizing

Now that your plants are fully grown, it’s time to harvest them. This shouldn’t take long—you just need to know which parts of the plant to keep, and which to throw away. You’ll also want to coordinate so that you’re ready to plant as soon as possible after you’ve harvested your first batch. The turnaround time on your planting will be a big factor in the yearly yields you’re able to make.

But synthesizing your yield is of key importance. Cannabis products are varied in the modern world, and they include the flowers of the cannabis, which you can sell to shops in the United States. You might choose to make hash, which involves the process of liquidizing your yield, or you might look to extract hemp from your plants.

This latter option is usually preferred for all businesses—even those selling the budding flowers of the plants wholesale to shops. To get the most hemp from your plants, you’ll need to invest in smart hemp extraction equipment, which will process each plant, leaving you with the valuable resource that you can develop into CBD products later.

Different Products

Once you’ve extracted the hemp from your plants, it’s time to look at how you can infuse that hemp into products that can hit the mass market, making you hundreds of thousands of dollars per harvest. Whether you’re looking to enter the CBD oil market—booming around the world at present—or the more refined hemp market, the choice will be yours.

This is often where chemists and scientists are required to help you successfully process your yield—and you’ll also need to invest in the equipment that they’ll use in order to create safe and popular products from your synthesized hemp.

There you have it: the key pieces of equipment you’ll need to set up your own hemp firm in 2021.