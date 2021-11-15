Esports is Taking Over the Globe. Here are Some of the Best Teams to Look Out for

Aggressive gaming is extremely popular. Many eSports teams send their finest players to challenge in different eSports competitions throughout the world. This begs the question, which are the best teams in eSports? The top eSports teams in 2021 are as follows.

Team Liquid

Team Liquid is a multi-regional eSports team headquartered in the Netherlands that was founded in 2000. No other eSports team can boast the same level of success and influence as this one. It began as a StarCraft community and went live in less than a year. Team Liquid was originally focused on StarCraft, but in 2012 they discovered a Dota 2 team and began their expansion. They began to sign significant stars in the world of eSports. This reinforced their position as the greatest.

Throughout Team Liquid’s illustrious existence, they have consistently been regarded as one of the top eSports teams. They are a professional and effective organization that serves as a model for many aspiring teams.

FaZe Clan

No other team has as large a social media following as the FaZe clan. It is one of the world’s most popular eSports teams. Since its inception in 2010, they have amassed over 20 million followers across all social media channels. The team gained popularity when they were referred to as FaZe sniping. They have since expanded and are currently participating in a variety of eSports games. They are a team of Americans headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and are often the subject of another craze growing within esports – betting. Already established operators such as シークレットカジノ offer odds on all Faze Clan matches and tournaments.

Cloud9

Cloud9 is a North American eSports organization. It was founded in 2013 after former Team SoloMid manager Jack Etienne paid $15,000 for the Quantic Gaming League of Legends team. After a few years, the squad had grown to be one of the best gaming teams in the world. It’s also one of the most valuable eSports teams at present, with a Forbes valuation of more than $150 million.

Team Vitality

Team Vitality is home to some top eSports players in the world. They are committed to the development and advancement of eSports. The squad was formed in 2013 and has achieved success in a variety of eSports games, most especially League of Legends. It has approximately 20 million admirers across its various social media profiles, making it one of the most followed eSports teams in the world.

G2 Esports

G2 Esports is based in Berlin despite being a Spanish team. They are popular for their participation in eSports games such as CS: GO, League of Legends, Hearthstone, Clash Royale, and Rocket League. The squad was founded in 2013 and has since achieved significant progress in the world of eSports. G2 won the European LoL Championship Series in 2016 and 2017 in a row. They went one step further in 2018 and won the LoL World Championship.

Global Esports

GE was established in 2017 when the Dota 2 T17 Pubstomp was held at Out Of The Blue in Mumbai. The group bills itself as a “player-first” professional eSports organization. They have teams in Apex Legends, CS: GO, Dota 2, Overwatch, Rainbow Six Siege, PUBG, Fortnite, and other games. GE owns 12 eSports teams worldwide, with over 9 major titles.

100 Thieves

100 Thieves, also known as 100T, is an eSports organization founded by well-known COD player Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag. It has headquartered in Los Angeles, California. They identify as a lifestyle brand and a gaming corporation. The organization fields teams in a variety of eSports titles, including Call of Duty, League of Legends, Clash Royale, Fortnite, and many others. 100T blasted a few months after its formation, attracting backers from different industries. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Razer, and Red Bull are among them.

NRG eSports

NRG eSports is a well-known eSports team based in Los Angeles, California. COD, Apex Legends, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Overwatch, Fortnite, Clash Royale, and many other eSports games are played by the squad. Mark Mastrov and Andy Miller, co-owner of the Sacramento Kings, founded the team in 2015. Shaquille O’Neal, Alex Rodriguez, and Jimmy Rollins are among the other investors. In its few years of existence, the squad has climbed the eSports ladders and is poised to grow larger in the future.

Fnatic

The Fnatic eSports team was founded in 2004 in the United Kingdom and has since grown into a formidable force. The squad participates in a variety of games, although its primary focus is Dota 2, LoL, and CS: GO. They are well-known for being the inaugural League of Legends World Champions, having won the title in 2011. Fnatic has won numerous eSports tournaments around the world, but they are best known for their achievements in CS: GO. From 2015 to 2016, they controlled the game. Their illustrious lineup won six LAN competitions in a row. They also have the longest “Legend Status” streak, having won 12 majors. Because of their success, they have been able to extend into other games such as Street Fighter V, FIFA, and Fortnite.