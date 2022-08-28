Elon Musk’s Mother Says She Sleeps in the Garage When She Visits Her Son

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, revealed she sleeps in the garage when she visits her billionaire son at his SpaceX and Tesla headquarters in Texas. Maye, a 74-year-old model, and activist said it is not possible to have decent accommodation at her son’s company’s headquarters because they are close to a rocket launching site.

“I have to sleep in the garage,” she told a UK newspaper. “You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.”

Elon, 51, in April said he did not have a real home and stayed at a friend’s place. He said he lives in a tiny home estimated at $45,000 in Boca Chica – a two-bedroom apartment converted to three after the garage was converted into a bedroom. It measures about 900 square feet and the billionaire said, “My friends come and stay, and they can’t believe I’m staying in this house.”

He also has a 375-square-foot small prefab house where he accommodates his visitors. He confirmed in 2020 that he doesn’t want to own any house and will sell off most of his physical possessions. His mother attested to this fact when he said her son is never interested in material wealth in any way. “No, not at all in that sense,” she stated.

Maye Musk recalled how she and her children lived in a one-bedroom apartment for one year after the crash of her marriage with Errol Musk. She said she also feared being able to feed her children for many years, and that she moved the kids to the home of an investor who invested in Elon’s and his brother Kimbal’s Zip2 web software business.

She noted that she could not even afford a party for her 50th birthday. And that her children presented her with a wooden car as a birthday gift and promised to buy her a real car in the near future. She said they have fulfilled their promises today by giving her a really fancy car.

Given the ambition of the richest man on Earth to send people to Mars in 2026, Maye said she is not keen on the idea of going to space herself, but might consider it if her children insist that she goes. “You have to have six months of preparation and isolation, and that just doesn’t appeal to me,” she said. “But if my kids want me to do it, I will do it.”